Philadelphia Mayor’s Office, Jewish Federation Host Jewish American Heritage Month Event

By Dinah Bucholz

The Mayor’s Office of Faith-Based Initiatives and the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia hosted their second annual reception marking Jewish American Heritage Month on May 14, celebrating the contributions of Philadelphia’s Jews throughout history.

Rabbi David Kushner, a founding member of the office who organized the event, said the annual reception reminds civic leaders that Philadelphia’s Jews represent “an important and critical demographic.”

“It’s important to remind them that when we walk into a room, we’re not walking in the room as individuals,” he said. “We’re walking in the room representing a vibrant, active community that are productive members of the larger society.”

Robin Schatz, director of government affairs for the Jewish Federation, also said that “having so many members of the City Council stop by was really important, because … they acknowledge us as a vibrant part of the community.”

The Program

Schatz bestowed what Kushner dubbed the “Pride of the Tribe Award” on Abraham J. Gafni, for dedicating “his life … to service, to the city of Philadelphia, to the Jewish community, to Israel and to the broader pursuit of justice and civic responsibility.”

Gafni took the podium to a standing ovation. He reflected on his childhood growing up in Brooklyn, New York, in the 1940s, recalling Jackie Robinson’s entry as the first Black man into Major League Baseball. This helped shaped his philosophy that “fighting for equality and fairness … for [the Black] community was not only critical for them but would also … redound to the benefit of the Jewish community.”

Earlier in the afternoon, Kushner kicked off the program with a speech detailing the breadth of Jewish life in Philadelphia throughout its history.

Noting a table along a wall laid out with bagged challahs, he encouraged the attendees to take one home and to enjoy the kosher food in the next room following the program’s conclusion.

The program featured speakers who hailed from every stripe of life, including state representatives, rabbis, and Christian and Muslim leaders. Cantor Bradley D. Hyman regaled the audience with “God Bless America” and a Hebrew song, “Oseh Shalom.”

Attendees Cited Antisemitism as an Important Reason for the Event

Many of the speakers and attendees mentioned rising antisemitism as a reason for the importance of the gathering.

“I’m almost nostalgic for a time in which these kinds of celebrations were less significant,” Sharif Street, a state senator and devout Muslim, said in his prepared remarks. “Less significant because we could take for granted that everyone recognized the contributions of the Jewish community. Less significant because we could take for granted that everyone will condemn antisemitism.”

Bishop Wilfred H. Speakes, director of the office, told the audience that “through interfaith engagement, we build bridges of understanding that are stronger than fear and louder than hate.”

Rue Landau, noting in her talk that she is the only Jewish City Council member, also decried the normalization of antisemitic speech and behavior.

“Hate speech and actions should have no place in our society, but unfortunately, it’s become more and more common,” she said.

Attendees spoke about antisemitism as well. Edward Beck, president emeritus of Scholars for Peace in the Middle East, said he is emerging from retirement to fight antisemitism.

“Everybody’s on edge” about the threat of antisemitism, he said. “There’s a lot of opinions in terms of the challenges that we face — but no one is immune to threats. We’re in the crosshairs.”

City Commissioner Seth Bluestein said that now, more than ever, events like the annual reception are crucial.

“Especially this year, with the rise of antisemitism, it’s important that the Philadelphia community come together — people of all faiths, diverse backgrounds — to speak up about the heritage of Jewish Americans in Philadelphia … and to stand up against antisemitism,” he said.

Still, They Expressed Hope

Despite their anxiety about rising threats, everyone who was asked expressed great hope about American Jewry’s future.

Rabbi David Levin, president of the Philadelphia Board of Rabbis, set the tone with his explanation of the Hebrew word “shalom” in his speech, which he said means not only “peace” but also “wholeness” and “completeness.”

“We are here,” he reminded the audience. “We are together. Let us begin. Let us not stop until our Philadelphia is whole.”

Tarik Khan, a state representative, said he was inspired by the rabbi’s speech.

“What gives me hope is days like this, where I get to build relationships with people in the Jewish community,” he said. “We see people from all faiths that are represented here, from all levels of government.”

Michael Balaban, president and CEO of the Jewish Federation, who also spoke at the reception, said that leaders showing up to such a function means a lot.

“None of these individuals had to be here,” he told Philadelphia Jewish Exponent. “So, the fact that they’re willing partners … that they want a community that rises, that thrives, that’s safe for all of us — that gives me hope.”

A final message came from Jessica Shapiro, an associate deputy mayor in Mayor Cherelle Parker’s administration who also delivered remarks. The mayor canceled her appearance due to a scheduling conflict.

“My gosh, be kind to one another and learn and ask questions,” she said, responding to a follow-up question. “Have discussions. Have dialogue. We don’t all have to love each other, but we have to respect each other.”

Dinah Bucholz is a freelance writer.