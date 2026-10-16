Philadelphia Jewish Exponent Wins 3 Keystone Media Awards

Philadelphia Jewish Exponent, which was founded in 1887 and is published by Mid-Atlantic Media, won three awards from the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association at the Keystone Media Awards Luncheon last week.

On Oct. 8, the Philadelphia Jewish Exponent took home second place in the editorial category, honorable mention in the personality profile category and first place in the category for special section.

Mid-Atlantic Media CEO and Publisher Craig Burke said that he is happy to see the staff recognized for their contributions to the community.

“Being recognized with three PNMA Keystone Media Awards gives us great satisfaction. Our Philadelphia Jewish Exponent staff puts in so much effort, so it’s nice to see they’re being recognized for it. The first-place award for our annual community guide is particularly pleasing, considering the yearlong work we put into it,” he said.

The second place editorial award came for the series of pieces, “Confronting Antisemitism,” “Weaponizing the Word ‘Genocide’” and “The Poisonous Spread of Antisemitic Conspiracy.” The three articles were written by the Philadelphia Jewish Exponent Editorial Board.

Consulting Editor Aaron Troodler authored “Gov. Josh Shapiro: Proud of His Faith and ‘Getting Stuff Done,’” the story that won an honorable mention in the personality profile category.

For the first place award for Special Section, the Philadelphia Jewish Exponent staff won for its “Guide to Jewish Life,” an annual compilation of all the things, people and places that Jews in Philly need to know.

Philadelphia Jewish Exponent has a long and storied history, and its recent recognition at the Keystone Media Awards Luncheon is the latest chapter in its long tradition of award-winning journalism.

aguckes@midatlanticmedia.com