Perelman, Barrack to Become One School by Fall 2027

Two of the most prominent and respected Jewish day schools in the Philadelphia area, Perelman Jewish Day School and Jack M. Barrack Hebrew Academy, are in the process of joining forces, according to a press release.

Perelman, a pre-K-5 institution, and Barrack, a pluralistic, 6-12 operation, will complete their transition to one institution by the fall of 2027, pending regulatory approval from the state attorney general’s office. The schools will operate across their three campuses in Melrose Park, Wynnewood and Bryn Mawr.

Their unification will create the first pre-K-12 Jewish community day school in Greater Philadelphia, per the release.

The schools “share a commitment to exceptional academics and programs infused with Jewish wisdom and values, a strong connection to Israel and the Jewish people, and the preparation of students to live lives of purpose, leadership, and contribution,” the release stated.

“For nearly two years, Board leaders and Heads of School from both institutions have engaged in thoughtful, sustained collaboration to explore how best to advance Jewish education for the future. This work has affirmed what we believe deeply: together, we can build on the distinctive strengths, traditions, and cultures families cherish at each school — while creating something even stronger for the next generation,” wrote Dov Haselkorn, Perelman’s board president, and Jonathan Zabusky and Scott Erlbaum, Barrack’s board co-presidents.

The unified school does not yet have a name. That “will be announced at a later date,” per the release. But it does have a head of school: Rabbi Marshall Lesack, who currently serves in the same role at Barrack. Lesack is a Barrack alum who returned to lead the institution in 2021.

Perelman’s head of school, Mitchell Daar, is leaving to return to his Chicago alma mater, the Bernard Zell Anshe Emet Day School, after the conclusion of the 2025-26 academic year. Perelman will name an interim successor for 2026-27 ahead of the transition to the unified school by the fall of 2027.

“I am deeply honored to have been chosen to lead the new unified school and am committed to carrying forward the distinguished and rigorous academic standards and cherished traditions and cultures of both legacy schools as we engage in the sacred work of educating future generations of Jewish leaders,” Lesack said in the release.

The board presidents shared a vision of a unified institution rooted in the values that both schools already share.

“Our vision is a transformative educational experience in which students are known and nurtured, grow to their fullest potential, engage meaningfully in Jewish learning and life, deepen their commitment to Israel, and make a lasting impact in the world,” they wrote.

Daniel Eisenstadt, the new school’s board chair, added that, “Jewish education has never been more critical than it is now, and it is clear to us that a unified school will put us in the strongest position to ensure that Jewish education thrives in Greater Philadelphia and beyond for generations to come.”

Perelman and Barrack will begin the process of unifying their admissions and development programs during the 2026-27 academic year, per the release. Parents, prospective parents and other community members who wish to learn more can do so by visiting pjds.org/prek12/ and jbha.org/prek12 and by emailing [email protected] and [email protected].

