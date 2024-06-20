Pentagon Expects Aid Pier to be Re-anchored to Gaza Coast ‘This Week’

The temporary, Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore pier that Washington anchored to the Gaza coast for aid deliveries on May 16 has been beset by problems. First projected to cost $320 million, the trident-shaped pier was then said to cost $90 million less, including the cost of repairs after parts of it broke off.

The pier was removed to Ashdod on Friday ahead of an expected storm—the second time such a measure was required due to weather—and is now expected to be anchored back in place “this week,” Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said at a press conference on Tuesday.

“We expect it will go operational again this week,” Ryder told reporters. “As far as airdrops go, we do have the capability and do intend to continue conducting airdrops.”

Ryder was asked about reports that the pier could cease operation next month.

“Look, we’ve said all along, first of all, that the pier is a temporary measure. I don’t have any dates to announce, in terms of when it will cease operations,” he said.

“Of course, as I just mentioned, we’re looking forward to getting it operational again soon and to delivering aid,” he added. “We’re going to capitalize on the conditions, you know, in terms of weather, to get as much aid across that pier as we can.”

David Friedman, the former U.S. ambassador to Israel during the Trump administration, has said that “this pier was a massive waste of money that had no value other than virtue signaling to Biden’s base.”