Opinion: Pennsylvania Shows Nation What Coalition-Building Can Be

Marcia Bronstein

Each May, our country observes both Jewish American Heritage Month and Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. But in Pennsylvania, these commemorations take on a deeper meaning. Here, May is recognized as Dual Heritage Month, a moment to celebrate not only the individual richness of each community, but also the shared future we are building together.

This year marks the third consecutive year we will gather at the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History for this celebration — an already cherished tradition.

But what makes Pennsylvania unique is what stands behind this month: PAPAJA — the Pennsylvania Asian Pacific American Jewish Alliance, the only statewide, government-appointed Asian-Jewish coalition in the nation.

PAPAJA was established in 2022 in partnership with American Jewish Committee and then-Gov. Tom Wolf’s Advisory Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs as a direct response to rising hate incidents targeting both communities. It was an alarming trend that demanded a new kind of solidarity, one rooted in trust, understanding and shared responsibility.

Since its founding in 1906, AJC — the global advocacy organization for the Jewish people — has been devoted to the American ideals of democracy, pluralism, and civil and human rights. Those ideals, and the partnerships we have built over our 120-year history, helped give rise to PAPAJA, reflecting the hard-won knowledge that building alliances ensures no community stands alone.

In just a few years, PAPAJA has demonstrated what becomes possible when communities choose connection over division. Asian and Jewish Pennsylvanians share histories marked by resilience, immigration, cultural pride and strong communal traditions. We also share the painful reality of bias and discrimination — experiences that, instead of separating us, have brought us together with a sense of moral purpose.

Our coalition has worked tirelessly to confront antisemitism, anti-Asian hate, xenophobia and other forms of bigotry. But we have also celebrated one another, invested in relationships, and created opportunities for learning and partnership. In doing so, PAPAJA has become a model for how cross-community alliances can strengthen civic life and uphold the values that define our state and our democracy.

On May 4, PAPAJA will be in Harrisburg to receive an official citation recognizing its work in the Commonwealth. This honor is far more than symbolic. It affirms that Pennsylvania sees the value in what we are building — that our state believes bridge-building is essential to combating hate and nurturing a strong, democratic society. Coalition-building is not an abstract idea — it is the accumulation of thousands of small, courageous acts of connection.

But Dual Heritage Month is not just a celebration of how far we have come. It is a reminder of the work still ahead. Hate does not simply fade. Understanding does not grow without effort. Democracy does not sustain itself without people willing to defend it. Our partnership is both a celebration and a commitment — a promise to keep showing up for one another and for the values we share.

As we gather once again at the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History, we are reminded why this work matters. Pennsylvania is showing what can happen when communities rise together, not in spite of their differences but because of them.

What began here may well become a model for the rest of the nation: a reminder that empathy is powerful, solidarity is essential, and when we choose to stand together, we are all stronger.

Marcia Bronstein is director of the American Jewish Committee Philadelphia/Southern New Jersey regional office.