Pennsylvania Primary: What to Do About Chris Rabb?

In many ways, Chris Rabb is a candidate some Jewish voters view as emblematic of concerns about the Democratic Party’s direction on Israel. Rabb, who is one of the candidates vying for the Democratic nomination in Pennsylvania’s 3rd Congressional District, a roughly 90% blue seat, has criticized AIPAC, taken strongly pro-Palestinian stances and sat down with noted anti-Israel livestreamer Hasan Piker.

After the Bondi Beach attack in Australia in December, Rabb’s campaign shared a post on Instagram that said, “We all know the (gunmen) were likely Zionists themselves,” using an emoji in place of the word gunmen. The candidate later condemned the post and said it came from a former staffer.

During the Pennsylvania primary on May 19, Jewish voters in the 3rd District will get to choose which direction they want the party to take on Israel-related issues, but they do have options.

State Sen. Sharif Street is running for a promotion, and has courted the Jewish community in the area, even attending the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia’s Yom HaShoah commemoration on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in April. Dr. Ala Stanford, a Black physician who has compared using the word genocide about Israel’s actions in Gaza to using the “n-word” about her, is also in the race.

“A solemn reminder to never forget, to stand against hate, and to ensure the lessons of history guide our actions today,” Street posted to Facebook on the day of the Yom HaShoah event.

All three candidates are seeking to fill the vacancy left by Rep. Dwight Evans, who announced his retirement last June. Evans has held the 3rd District seat since 2019, following a stint in the 2nd District. His long career also includes serving the 203rd District in Harrisburg from 1981 to 2016.

Stanford enters the primary as the only candidate without a background in elected office.

She is widely recognized for her leadership of the Black Doctors Consortium, which brought mobile COVID-19 testing and vaccinations to underserved neighborhoods during the pandemic. She later transitioned that work into a permanent health equity center in North Philadelphia that provides primary care and specialized medical screenings. Stanford’s campaign has faced scrutiny following a report from Drop Site News regarding millions of dollars in support from AIPAC.

Rabb, meanwhile, has served in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives since early 2017, representing the heavily blue 200th District. He has received endorsements from the “Squad” — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Summer Lee and others — and the Democratic Socialists of America. He has also expressed support for Medicare for All, the Green New Deal and abolishing ICE. In addition to criticizing AIPAC, Rabb wants to cut off support for Israel.

Street, who has represented the 3rd District in the State Senate since 2017, points to his legislative record as his central argument for Congress. He was a lead sponsor of the legislation that created Pennie, Pennsylvania’s healthcare marketplace, and has made improving school facilities a cornerstone of his platform.

To the Jewish community, Street has been a vocal critic of Rabb, pledging to never validate the antisemitism that is widespread in American life today.

“I wouldn’t sit down with people who have made the kind of antisemitic comments that some people he’s sat down with have made,” Street said. “In this environment, creating a platform and bringing more attention to people is dangerous. I wouldn’t do those things. I haven’t done them. I think it’s important to call out antisemitism and stand against it.”

The state senator did just that after a pro-Palestinian rally in Center City in February devolved into a pro-Hamas rally.

“I forcefully condemn the antisemitic rally that took place in Rittenhouse Square,” Street said in a statement at the time. “As an American Muslim, I feel compelled to say that Hamas is a terrorist organization and should be condemned — not glorified. Anyone calling for violence in the streets of Philadelphia is not advancing peace. They’re setting it back … During this time of increased violence, we must stand against the rising tide of extremism and do the hard work of building a peace where every person, Jewish and Muslim, Israeli and Palestinian, can live in safety.”

In Congress, Street promised to be a “clear voice in standing up against antisemitism.”

“In a greater sense, I would help create a community where there’s a greater amount of understanding,” he said.

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