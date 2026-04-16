Penn Appeals Order to Provide Lists of Jewish Community Members

The University of Pennsylvania is fighting back against a federal court ruling that would require the school to submit a list of Jewish employees and students to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

On Monday, Penn filed a motion in a Philadelphia court to temporarily halt the enforcement of the ruling, which would force the university to comply with a subpoena. That same day, it also filed a notice of appeal to the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.

The school claimed that the EEOC’s allegation of a hostile workplace wasn’t specific enough to meet the burden of clearly stating alleged wrongdoing. It also said that the subpoena had no precedent.

“This demand is so novel that the EEOC has cited no authority in which a court enforced a subpoena conscripting an employer to identify employees of a specific religion,” Penn’s memorandum of law in support of its motion for stay pending appeal read.

The EEOC filed the subpoena in July 2025 as it sought to gain information that could assist the department in its investigation of antisemitism on Penn’s campus. Penn filed a petition to dismiss the subpoena, which was denied by the EEOC. The department sued Penn in November 2025 for failing to comply.

Then, in January, Penn submitted a brief to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania resisting the subpoena on First Amendment grounds.

Last month, however, Judge Gerald Pappert ruled that Penn must comply with the subpoena by May 1.

“Penn and other groups and associations the Court permitted to intervene significantly raised the dispute’s temperature by impliedly and even expressly comparing the EEOC’s efforts to protect Jewish employees from antisemitism to the Holocaust and the Nazis’ compilation of ‘lists of Jews,’” Pappert wrote. “Such allegations are unfortunate and inappropriate.”

Pappert continued by saying that the request had “an understandable purpose,” which was to obtain “information on individuals in Penn’s Jewish community who could have experienced or witnessed antisemitism in the workplace.”

Around the time of the EEOC lawsuit against Penn, the school told Philadelphia Jewish Exponent and other media outlets that it submitted over 100 documents to assist with the antisemitism investigation. It just refused to give away the names and contact information of Jewish community members without their consent.

“Violating their privacy and trust is antithetical to ensuring Penn’s Jewish community feels protected and safe,” the school told Philadelphia Jewish Exponent in a statement in November.

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