Opinion: When Rules Become Optional

David J. Butler

There is a revealing shift underway in how we talk about right and wrong. It shows up in small, almost casual ways: a shopper slipping a few items into a bag at a self-checkout and calling it a protest against corporate excess; the quiet sharing of paid services among people who would not think of it as theft; the growing willingness to treat minor rule-breaking not as wrongdoing, but as a kind of justified correction.

In some circles, even the language has changed. What would once have been called stealing is recast as “taking back,” or as a form of low-level resistance against systems perceived as unfair. The acts themselves have not changed. Taking something without paying for it is still, in the most basic sense, theft. What has changed is the confidence that the label no longer resolves the moral question.

Not long ago, the framework was clearer. If a rule was unjust, you argued against it. You protested. In some cases, you disobeyed it openly, accepting the consequences as part of the effort to change it. That was the logic of civil disobedience: visible, accountable and directed at the rule itself.

Now, something more subtle has taken hold. The question is no longer whether a rule should exist, but whether it applies — to me, in this situation, given what I believe about the system around me. A commuter hops a subway turnstile, not out of necessity but out of frustration with the system. A customer leaves a restaurant without paying for a drink, convinced prices are inflated. A professional downloads software or media without paying, telling himself large corporations have already made enough.

Each act is small. Each justification, in isolation, can feel plausible. But taken together, they reflect a quiet recalibration in how obligation is understood. Personal judgment, informed by broader grievances, becomes the arbiter of when rules bind and when they do not.

The appeal of this shift is not hard to understand. Many people believe — often with reason — that the system does not operate fairly. They see large-scale misconduct go unpunished, corporate actors cutting corners without consequence and rules enforced unevenly depending on who you are.

In that context, small acts of rule-breaking can feel not only tempting but justified.

But that conclusion does not follow as neatly as it appears. There is an important distinction between challenging a flawed system and exempting oneself from its rules. The first seeks to change the framework. The second quietly abandons it.

That distinction matters because a society governed by rules depends less on perfect enforcement than on a shared baseline assumption that the rules apply — even when they are inconvenient or imperfect. Most people do not comply because they are constantly monitored. They comply because they believe the rules are binding.

Once that assumption begins to erode — not in dramatic acts of defiance, but in quiet decisions to opt out — the effects are cumulative. Stores respond to rising losses by locking up everyday items behind glass. Transit systems facing fare evasion cut services or raise prices. Businesses build the cost of shrinkage into higher prices, spreading the burden across customers who have done nothing wrong.

None of these responses restores trust. They reflect its absence.

There is a reason that earlier traditions of civil disobedience placed such emphasis on visibility and accountability. To break a rule openly, and to accept the consequences, was to affirm that rules still mattered — that the act of disobedience was aimed at reform, not personal exemption.

What is emerging now is something different. It is consequence-free dissent, carried out in private, justified in the language of fairness but detached from any effort to change the rule itself. It asks little of others and risks little of the actor. And for that reason, it is far easier to embrace — and far more corrosive over time.

You can see the logic extending well beyond retail. Employees pad expense reports because “the company won’t miss it.” Drivers ignore minor traffic rules, convinced enforcement is arbitrary. Students use unauthorized AI tools or collaborate on individual assignments, rationalizing that the system itself is flawed. None of these acts feels like a moral turning point. That is precisely the problem.

Many ethical traditions, including Jewish law, have long insisted that the smallest acts of honesty matter — not because the material harm is significant, but because the habits they form are. The obligation to return lost property, to avoid even subtle deception, to maintain honest measures in commerce — these are not grand gestures. They are daily disciplines.

That perspective may feel out of step in a moment when so much about the system invites skepticism. But it speaks to a truth that transcends any one debate: A rule-based society cannot function if each individual becomes the sole judge of when rules apply.

This is not an argument for blind obedience, nor a denial that systems can be unjust. It is a recognition that replacing shared rules with individualized exemptions does not correct injustice. It accelerates fragmentation.

The individual acts are easy to excuse. The collective effect is much harder to contain.

And when enough people begin to treat rules as optional — binding when convenient, negotiable when not — the question is no longer which rules are just. It is whether rules, as such, retain their force at all.

David J. Butler is an attorney. He is president of Dvash Consulting, LLC and a member of the ownership group of Mid-Atlantic Media, which owns and publishes Washington Jewish Week.