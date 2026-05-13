Opinion: When Mergers Miss the Mission

David J. Butler

There is a quiet but unmistakable shift underway in the charitable world. What was once a last-resort conversation — merging two nonprofits — is now being raised earlier, more often and with increasing confidence. Too many organizations. Too much duplication. Too little money. Consolidate, streamline, strengthen.

In the abstract, the argument is hard to resist.

Within the Jewish communal ecosystem, it can sound especially persuasive. A vast network of local service providers, national organizations and international agencies — many operating in overlapping spaces and often competing for the same philanthropic dollars — invites hard questions about sustainability. The umbrella model associated with the Jewish Federation system was designed to coordinate and strengthen local agencies and service providers, not to consolidate the full range of communal actors. And it has largely succeeded on its own terms. But alongside that structure, a dense landscape of independent agencies and specialized nonprofits has continued to evolve — reflecting the community’s diversity, but also creating real pressures around funding, focus and scale.

The instinct to merge — to rationalize the system — is therefore understandable. It is also incomplete.

The financial logic is real. Fundraising costs continue to rise. Compliance burdens multiply.

Technology demands investment. Combining organizations can eliminate redundancies and redirect resources toward programming. In some cases, the math is not theoretical: parallel organizations can find themselves chasing the same grants, cultivating the same donors and building duplicative infrastructure — an arrangement that strains both budgets and patience.

But efficiency, in the charitable world, is not a neutral concept. It privileges what can be measured — and risks overlooking what cannot.

Jewish communal life is not an industry. It is an ecosystem shaped by history, identity and trust. What appears from the outside as duplication often reflects something more essential: different ways of understanding the same obligation.

Two organizations may both be committed to Jewish education yet diverge profoundly in how they pursue it — one rooted in religious continuity, another in cultural engagement; one focused on institutions, another on individuals. Merging them may reduce administrative overhead. It may also compress those differences into something flatter, less distinctive and ultimately less effective. The same holds true in areas like Israel engagement, social services, or community security, where differences in emphasis are not inefficiencies to be eliminated, but choices to be preserved.

The same tension exists at the local level. Federations serve as central conveners, but their partner agencies are not interchangeable parts. They are institutions with deep roots in their communities — providers of care, culture and connection. Donors do not simply support “the system.” They support these institutions, often because of relationships built over decades. Consolidation risks weakening those bonds, even as it promises to strengthen the balance sheet.

And then there is voice.

In a community as diverse as the Jewish community — religiously, politically, culturally — smaller organizations often play an outsized role. They experiment, take risks and give expression to perspectives that might otherwise be lost in a broader, more cautious institution. A merger that creates scale may also create silence, narrowing the range of approaches at precisely the moment when diversity of thought is most needed.

None of this is to deny reality. The pressures facing Jewish nonprofits are real and, in some cases, acute. There are organizations that will not survive without structural change. There are instances in which merging is not only sensible, but necessary to preserve core services.

But necessity should not become reflex.

There is a growing tendency — encouraged in part by well-meaning funders — to treat consolidation as a default solution. If the sector feels crowded or inefficient, the answer is assumed to be structural simplification. Yet that assumption imports business logic into a communal space where the metrics of success are fundamentally different. Philanthropy, for all its strengths, is not immune from preferring solutions that are legible, scalable and easy to explain — qualities that mergers often promise but struggle to deliver.

When a foundation or major donor begins to nudge organizations toward a merger, the signal is not easily ignored. What is intended as strategic guidance can feel like a verdict — that the current structure is inefficient, perhaps even expendable. Leaders want to know what exactly they are being asked to give up — and who gets to decide?

It is the right question. Because the issue is not whether mergers “work” in the abstract. It is whether they work in context — within a particular community, for a specific mission, and with a defined set of relationships and commitments.

Do they deepen impact, or merely concentrate it? Do they preserve distinct approaches, or smooth them away? Do they strengthen trust, or quietly erode it? None of these questions can be answered by a spreadsheet.

The Jewish communal system has long lived with a productive tension: unity without uniformity, coordination without control. That balance has allowed it to be both resilient and responsive across generations. Mergers have a place within that system. But they are not a cure for its challenges. And when pursued without a clear-eyed understanding of what may be lost, they risk solving the wrong problem.

Efficiency matters. But in communal life, it is not the measure that matters most.

David J. Butler is an attorney. He is president of Dvash Consulting, LLC and a member of the ownership group of Mid-Atlantic Media, which owns and publishes Philadelphia Jewish Exponent.