Opinion: Spain’s Israel Gamble Will Cost Both Nations

Sharon Pardo

Spain just took its most serious diplomatic step yet in its dispute with Israel: It permanently withdrew its ambassador from Tel Aviv, leaving the embassy under a chargé d’affaires and signaling that the rupture is no longer temporary but structural.

That decision is more than a diplomatic gesture. It marks a turning point in relations between the two countries, as well as sets the stage for a deeper political and cultural divide.

The widening diplomatic distance between Spain and Israel is more than a routine disagreement between governments. It is a strategic and cultural rupture with consequences that may stretch far beyond the current political moment. What is unfolding risks damaging bilateral relations, weakening Israeli ties with the European Union, and eroding a historical connection between Spain and the Jewish world.

The only clear beneficiary may be Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, whose political survival appears to depend partly on adopting a confrontational stance toward Israel and the United States.

Spain is not a marginal player in the European Union. It is one of the bloc’s largest member states and a key NATO ally whose voice carries weight in Brussels and across the Mediterranean region.

For Israel, relations with Spain have been integral to a broader strategy of maintaining strong ties with principal European democracies. When a country of Spain’s size and influence downgrades its relationship with Israel, the damage reverberates through the entire Israeli relationship with Europe.

The rift did not appear overnight. It reflects a combination of ideological politics, domestic pressures and geopolitical positioning.

Sánchez leads a fragile coalition that depends on far-left parties and regional nationalist movements, many of which hold strongly critical views of Israel. In a polarized environment, adopting a hard line toward Israel helps him consolidate his political base.

Foreign policy becomes an instrument of domestic survival rather than a strategic calculation.

Madrid has also sought to position itself as a moral voice in European diplomacy, a champion of international law and humanitarian concerns in the Middle East. Spain sees itself as a bridge between Europe, North Africa and the Arab world, and a forceful stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict reinforces that self-image. A third factor is the broader shift in European public opinion following the Gaza war. Governments across the continent are navigating between security concerns, public pressure and humanitarian arguments. Spain has chosen to go further than most E.U. member states in criticizing Israel.

The consequences of this approach are serious. Spain has become an important destination for Israeli tourism, investment and business cooperation. Thousands of Israeli entrepreneurs and technology companies have established connections there over the past decade, reinforced by growing people-to-people ties. Israeli tourists visit Spanish cities in large numbers each year, and cultural exchanges have expanded steadily.

Since the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, a notable Israeli community has taken root in Spain — some drawn by professional opportunity, and others seeking respite during a prolonged period of war and insecurity. This movement of people has created deeper social bonds between the two nations. And so, the diplomatic downgrade sends a troubling signal to all of these communities and networks.

But the damage is not just economic or political. It is historical and cultural. The story of the Jewish people in the Iberian Peninsula is one of the deepest and most complex chapters in European history.

For centuries, Jewish communities flourished in Sepharad. Jewish scholars, philosophers, poets and merchants helped shape Spanish civilization during the medieval period. Even after the expulsion of 1492, the memory of Sephardic Spain continued to shape Jewish identity across the Mediterranean and the Middle East. Judaism has always been part of the Spanish story, just as Spain has always been part of Jewish memory.

In recent years, Spain took a remarkable step to reconnect with that legacy. Its 2015 law offering citizenship to descendants of Jews expelled during the Spanish Inquisition was widely celebrated as a gesture of historical reconciliation. Tens of thousands of Jews and Israelis — many from families with Sephardic and Mizrachi roots who had preserved the memory of Sepharad across generations — relished the opportunity to apply for Spanish citizenship. The policy created a bridge between the two countries, and gave many Jews and Israelis a renewed connection to Spanish heritage through language, culture and belonging.

The current diplomatic rupture carries symbolic weight that goes far beyond politics. For Israel, losing the partnership of a major E.U. member state complicates its position within European institutions. Spain plays an influential role in shaping Euro-Mediterranean policy, and its positions carry weight in Brussels on matters ranging from trade agreements to diplomatic initiatives in the Middle East. If Spain leads a more critical European approach toward Israel, the ripples could reach the broader E.U.-Israel relationship.

Yet the costs for Spain itself shouldn’t be underestimated. Years of patient work rebuilding ties with Jewish communities around the world, through the citizenship law, cultural programs, museums and educational initiatives, risk being undermined by a prolonged political clash with Israel. It creates the damaging perception that Spain is distancing itself from the very community with which it sought reconciliation a decade ago.

The current course is a losing proposition for nearly everyone involved. Israeli diplomacy suffers as an important European partner grows more distant. Ill-considered Spanish diplomacy risks weakening ties with a proven democratic ally; coupled with this, economic, technological and human connections are on the line. A relationship rooted in centuries of shared memory must not become entangled in short-term political calculations.

Spain and Israel have far more to gain from cooperation than from confrontation. Their shared history, economies and cultural ties provide a strong foundation for partnership.

Allowing that foundation to erode would be a mistake not only for diplomacy but for the deeper story that links the Iberian Peninsula and the Jewish people across time.

If this rupture continues, it will be remembered as a moment when political expediency overshadowed history, and when a relationship spanning centuries was sacrificed for short-term advantage.

Sharon Pardo is a senior fellow at the Jewish People Policy Institute, as well as a professor of European studies and international relations in the Department of Politics and Government at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev.