Opinion: In Tribute to Thanksgiving

Americans do gratitude differently. Other countries remember victories or mourn tragedies. We feast. We gather around a table, not a monument.

We quarrel over stuffing rather than ideology. Football replaces fireworks. And once a year, on a Thursday in late November, we practice something at once deeply American and quietly Jewish, as we allow ourselves to be thankful.

Thanksgiving has no liturgy and no prescribed theology. That is its gift. For Jews, it is one of the few American holidays that feels not only permissible but genuinely resonant. Like Independence Day, it honors a national idea rather than a religious doctrine.

But unlike the Fourth of July, Thanksgiving orbits not around spectacle, but around home, food, family and reflection — the building blocks of Jewish ritual life.

Many Jewish families approach the Thanksgiving table with the seriousness of a festival meal. The menu is annotated; the seating chart is debated. Memories are recited alongside recipes. Generations cook side by side.

Someone speaks before the meal, not unlike a brief D’var Torah. Plates are passed with intent. Pumpkin pie carries purposeful sweetness — not unlike honey cake on Rosh Hashanah. One looks forward to a good year; the other pauses to appreciate the good we have.

It is no coincidence that Jewish immigrants embraced Thanksgiving more readily than most American holidays. It required no compromise of faith, no reinterpretation of tradition. It was gratitude to a nation that offered what Jewish history so rarely had: air to breathe.

A place where children could attend school without hiding, where synagogues could be built openly, where names did not need to be abandoned to belong. Later generations inherited not fear, but the memory of relief, and with it, the obligation to protect that inheritance.

Judaism is anchored in hakarat hatov — recognizing the good. Not when life is perfect, but precisely when it is imperfect. Thanksgiving transforms that instinct into a civic one. Saying “thank you” becomes national, not liturgical. And in a country that has allowed Jews not only to survive but also to thrive, the phrase lands with gravity.

For earlier generations, this was not abstract. They carried memories of countries where a public Jewish gathering could provoke a mob, where success invited suspicion and where gratitude was private because safety was fragile.

To sit openly at an American table, to speak freely about faith and identity, to raise a glass not in defiance but in belonging — this felt almost miraculous. If it no longer feels that way to us, Thanksgiving gently insists that we remember why it once did.

Thanksgiving also welcomes adaptation. Turkey can be kosher. Stuffing can be vegetarian. Sweet potatoes accept pareve marshmallows without protest. In years when Chanukah crowds the calendar, sufganiyot occasionally appear.

Some recite Hamotzi. Others offer a toast. Many share stories of ancestors who arrived with little but hope and the courage to believe tomorrow could be better.

This year, our gratitude must reach beyond menu and memory. It must acknowledge that the American Jewish experience — the ability to live as Jews and fully as Americans — is not guaranteed by history. It was earned. It must be protected.

The freedom to advocate, to lead, to critique our country without abandoning it; to sit in Congress wearing a kippah or teach Jewish history at a public university — all remain extraordinary.

Thanksgiving does not celebrate perfection. It celebrates blessings in a world that rarely provides them freely. It reminds us that Jewish life in America, for all its strains, is rooted in freedoms unmatched by any prior diaspora.

To treat that casually is to diminish the sacrifices that made it possible and to underestimate how quickly such blessings can erode if they are taken for granted.

The poignancy lies here: Thanksgiving asks nothing but sincerity. No gifts. No spectacle. No creed. Just the discipline of noticing.

The ability to pause between courses and acknowledge that despite the noise and disagreement — around the table or in the headlines — this country has given us space to build institutions, lead communities and raise families with dignity.

Then — because this is America — we watch football. We argue about officiating. We discuss the merits of cranberry sauce. But beneath that light banter is something sturdier: a shared understanding that the most powerful expression of citizenship is not pride alone, but gratitude paired with responsibility, a sense that we are stewards of a story larger than ourselves.

Jewish tradition teaches that blessings are never endpoints. They are beginnings.

Responsibility follows recognition. Thanksgiving is not about resting in comfort but recommitting to the work that made it possible — for the immigrant at our gates, the persecuted abroad and the neighbor across the street.

The test of the day is not whether the turkey is moist or the speeches eloquent. It is whether the humility it evokes endures past dessert. Whether we wake up on Friday and allow gratitude to shape our generosity, our judgments and our civic courage.

If there is something profoundly Jewish about Thanksgiving, it is that the most sacred act is not feasting but remembering. And the truest expression of thanks is what follows.

May we earn it.

David J. Butler is an attorney. He is president of Dvash Consulting, LLC and a member of the ownership group of Mid-Atlantic Media, which owns and publishes Philadelphia Jewish Exponent.