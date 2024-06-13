Ohev Shalom of Bucks County Focuses on an Inclusive Community

Leslie Feldman

Ohev Shalom of Bucks County aims to promote the uniqueness of each member and family and welcomes diversity within its community.

In 2011, two congregant families approached a board member and expressed their desire for a commitment to inclusion at Ohev Shalom. They offered to support the initiative monetarily for two years. More than 50 congregants who either had children or grandchildren with learning differences, had physical challenges themselves or had spouses or relatives who required accommodations attended the first meeting.

“To this day, the original donors have remained anonymous, and we thank them for their generosity and for igniting the spark that lit our path to diversity and inclusion for all,” said Lindsay Miller, the synagogue vice president who leads the initiative. “This initiative, called Inclusion B’Kavod (inclusion with respect), is now generously funded through donations we receive and specifically targeted fundraisers.”

The synagogue contends that it was the first in the area to have a special needs coordinator — now called an inclusion facilitator — in the Hebrew school program to help those students who needed extra learning support, modifications and accommodations in the classroom. The facilitator, Emily Ngee, works with families to develop an individualized plan that outlines goals and strategies for each student.

The synagogue has also incorporated assistance for those who are hearing and visually impaired, need support devices or are in wheelchairs.

“We were the leaders in providing online access to religious services, initially employing a private company, then doing it on our own, utilizing Zoom and now livestream through YouTube,” Miller said.

“We are trying to make our entire campus fully accessible by making sure event/program chairpeople know that when there is a buffet, they need to first call up those individuals who need extra time to get their food, and we have accessible seating in our sanctuary for those who require it,” Executive Director Barbara Glickman said.”

Welcoming those with different backgrounds is also a priority for Ohev Shalom. The synagogue has shared its messages of goodwill and respect to Interfaith families, Jews of Choice and students who come to the synagogue with different abilities.

But when Cantor Annelise Ocanto-Romo joined the congregation in 2015, she noticed that a group was unrepresented — the LGBTQ+ Jewish community.

“My father is gay, so it is a passion of mine to make sure all queer Jews know they have a place wherever they go,” Ocanto-Romo said. “I began the tradition of doing Pride Shabbat in the month of June, usually the first Shabbat. Starting this Shabbat is important not only for our synagogue but for the community as well.”

Themes for the Pride Shabbat have included the different middot (Jewish values and character traits), what it means to be transgender and the use of pronouns and the colors of the rainbow to discuss the creation of the Pride (and Pride Progress) flag and that moment in history.

“Thankfully, we have a committee of folks, both in the LGBTQ+ family and those with family or dear friends. who agree that celebrating and fighting for the rights of all humans is everyone’s issue,” Ocanto-Romo said.

Over the years, the synagogue has found that its initial goal for its inclusion program has been met. Regardless of age, ability, family structure, gender and background, all members, as well as those who attend simchas and events, feel welcome and can participate without judgments or barriers.

Miller said the synagogue is recognized as a leader in inclusion.

“We have presented at conferences and meetings and have been told that we are the model of inclusion that other local synagogues look towards when exploring their own programs and initiatives,” she said. “To hear that other synagogues are growing their own initiatives based upon the ideas and work that we have done and continue to do at Ohev gives us much joy and is the source of much pride.”

Leslie Feldman is a Philadelphia-area freelance writer.