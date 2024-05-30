Ohev Shalom Focuses on Creative Activities for Congregants, Community

Leslie Feldman

Introducing innovative ways to keep congregants engaged is a priority for Congregation Ohev Shalom of Wallingford. And that involves creating a welcoming, inclusive environment that offers diverse programs and services that meet the congregation’s needs.

“Post-COVID-19, we took steps to get congregants back in the synagogue by offering programming that would make them feel comfortable being physically present at Ohev,” President David Hoffman said. “Over time, congregants have come to enjoy how good it is to gather together. Of course, we typically offer a hybrid option for services and events — a lasting remnant of the pandemic.”

Since taking an online course on the Zohar through the Institute for Jewish Spirituality, Rabbi Kelilah Miller was inspired to see if she could bring the insights of the mystical tradition to the congregation. Several congregants had expressed an interest in Jewish mysticism, but Miller felt it was too daunting of a topic to teach in a congregational setting.

“The IJS course gave me some tools for thinking about what it could look like to transmit these incredibly beautiful and compelling texts to those who are coming in at the ground level,” Miller said. “We have been meeting monthly. And while the participants are mostly new to Kabbalah and its concepts, the conversations we have had have been enriched by the insights that they bring from their own lives and spiritual searches — from physics to linguistics to Buddhist philosophy. I have learned a great deal from the group while sharing what I know.”

Other activities include a Tot Shabbat and Shabbat b’ Yachad, where congregants gather for a wine and cheese tot Shabbat followed by dinner and Shabbat services with music led by Miller.

The synagogue recently hosted a klezmer music event open to the community, attended by 150. A local professor of ethnomusicology spoke about the history of klezmer music and how Philadelphia’s storied tradition of klezmer dated to the 1880s, and that the West Philadelphia Orchestra played klezmer music.

“What I am most struck by is the sense of life and activity that has come back to Ohev Shalom over the past few years,” Miller said. “It’s not just a function of having bodies in the room, though seeing more and more folks in person has been wonderful. It’s the energy that fills the rooms of the synagogue. It’s the feeling that we are doing substantial spiritual, intellectual and communal work and the purposeful joy that goes along with that.”

As part of Ohev Shalom’s commitment to social action, the synagogue hired Jennifer McClellan as its community engagement and social action coordinator. She has strengthened and bolstered volunteerism by the congregants.

One of the synagogue’s social action initiatives is reducing gun violence. The synagogue is a member of the Southeastern PA Coalition of Synagogues to Reduce Gun Violence, which focuses on education and advocacy to address the issue of gun violence in our communities.

To further the mission, the synagogue hosted three community educational sessions relating to reducing gun violence. The sessions featured law enforcement personnel and focused on effective law enforcement initiatives, victims of gun violence and how the community can support those individuals, organizations providing services to address the effects of gun violence and legislative initiatives to address gun violence.

“The scourge of gun violence must be addressed in a meaningful way,” Hoffman said. “The coalition is dedicated to educating our communities and advocating for effective strategies to address this extremely important issue.”

Hoffmann said the synagogue practices tikkun olam throughout the year.

During the summer, the synagogue collects school supplies to benefit students throughout Upper Darby, including many immigrant families. In early fall, the congregants donate provisions and money during the High Holiday food drive to benefit the Community Action Agency of Delaware County’s Wesley House Shelter, the Mitzvah Pantry and the Bernadine Center. In late fall, members collect frozen turkeys and all the fixings during an annual turkey drive.

Throughout the year, congregant donations to our Helping the Community fund help support the many facets of CAADC and provide and serve Sunday dinners every other month to the residents of the Life Center in Upper Darby. Funds also support the CAADC Wesley House and Family Management Center children by sponsoring swim camp, field trips to area museums and an end-of-year pajama party with books.

“These are just some of the legacy programs we are proud to continue every year and are hoping to institute more programs involving our Hebrew school students, including a focus on sustainability,” said Lisa Karlin, chair of the synagogue’s Social Action committee. T

