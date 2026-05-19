Ohev Shalom of Bucks County Creates Accessible Spaces Inside and Out

In 2011, Ohev Shalom of Bucks County formed the Inclusion B’Kavod Committee to make the synagogue more inclusive, not only in terms of LGBTQ+ and neurodiversity inclusion, but with physical accessibility of its campus, as well.

The synagogue offers a variety of accommodations for those with physical disabilities, such as magnified overlay sheets and non-prescription reading glasses to enlarge print and large print siddurim. The sanctuary itself has a ramp from seating to the bimah, amplified hearing systems by the rabbi’s podium, handrails to access the ark, and a pull-cord to open the ark without having to climb the stairs.

Automatic doors are located at the side and main entrances, and most recently, the synagogue has added a chair lift to enter the East Wing entrance.

“A lot of it is … just ingrained in our community and we don’t even look at it as accommodations, it’s just stuff that’s there that we know is there,” said Barbara Glickman, executive director of Ohev Shalom of Bucks County.

This part of the synagogue’s campus houses the rabbi’s office, Glickman’s office and an events space, but until now it remained inaccessible to congregants unable to use stairs. And for the congregation, it isn’t just about the aging congregants.

Last year, the synagogue had a student who had foot surgery and wasn’t able to walk up the stairs. She wanted to do a program in the event hall of that building, but wasn’t able to because of the steps.

“When we have a lot going on in the congregation, it just gives us another space to use so that we can provide robust programming for everyone,” said Glickman.

Prior to the opening of the chair lift, if a congregant couldn’t use the stairs and were meeting with Glickman or the rabbi, they would have to come to them, either meeting them in their home or somewhere else.

“The rabbi’s office is up there, my office is up there, our cantor’s office is up there, our president uses a space up there, so if they can’t get up there, we go to them but sometimes people need privacy,” she explained. “You need a space, an office, [when] you’re discussing sensitive matters.”

Glickman said the chair lift doesn’t just help those with physical disabilities, but mothers, as well.

“I’ve done a program called Ohev Teenies,” she added. “It’s a great little preschool-type program and some of the parents use strollers. They have to park the stroller at the bottom of the steps because the can’t bring the strollers up and … carry a child upstairs.”

Glickman said while she doesn’t expect them to use the chair lift, “it’s there for them if they need it.”

“We have congregants who use walkers, we have congregants in wheelchairs, we have congregants who just have mobility issues, and for them to be able to know that they can open the ark from their wheelchair, it’s something simple, but we’ve been doing it now for years, so to us it’s a part of who we are,” explained Glickman.

She added, “I think this just demonstrates that we care and we’re really trying to do what we can.”

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