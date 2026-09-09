New Mikvah Coming to Northeast Philadelphia

A new standalone mikvah is coming to Northeast Philadelphia in 2027, according to Rabbi Isaac Leizerowski of Beth Midrash HaRav B’nai Jacob.

Leizerowski and other community leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new facility on Aug. 30. More than 150 people attended.

The new building will be constructed on Algon Avenue, right in the heart of the Northeast Philadelphia Orthodox community. It will be called the Abraham & Betty Offen Mikvah of Northeast Philadelphia, in honor of the parents of David Offen, the lead organizer behind the effort.

Offen and Leizerowski said the new facility will fill a need in the community for a ritual bath that is closer to home than the current location, which is part of a larger building on Glendale Avenue. The Orthodox community has since moved further north. The old neighborhood near Glendale Avenue has also become less safe.

As a result, it is a little more dangerous for women to fulfill the primary mitzvah, Taharat Hamishpacha, associated with a mikvah. Taharat Hamishpacha, which translates to family purity, refers to the act of a woman immersing herself in the mikvah on the night following her seventh clean day after her menstrual cycle. Once she emerges, she may resume physical and marital intimacy with her husband.

In the Orthodox community, Taharat Hamishpacha is one of three vital pillars of Jewish life, along with the Sabbath and kashrut.

“There was a homicide right near there,” Offen said of the area around Glendale Avenue.

“It’s a perfect location, centrally located on Algon Avenue. Privacy, safety, space,” he added of the new property.

As a flyer for the groundbreaking states, the Abraham & Betty Offen Mikvah will be the “first new mikvah built from the ground up in Philadelphia in over 60 years.” It came together because the old one needed major upgrades.

“The amount of repairs that were needed for the mikvah were substantial. We looked at the cost. It was an enormous cost,” said Offen.

At the time, a rabbi in the community, Yehoshua Yeamans, said that moving the facility made the most sense.

As Offen recalled, “The discussion went on for a number of years. And we finally said we have to do something.”

Rabbi Yeamans left Congregation B’nai Israel Ohev Zedek, located on Castor Avenue, in the summer of 2024 for a new role based on Long Island with the Consortium of Jewish Day Schools. When he departed, other community leaders got together to pick up his project.

Rabbi Chaim C. Rosenberg succeeded Yeamans as its official president. Then, when he left town to take a position in the well-known Orthodox community of Lakewood, New Jersey, Offen succeeded him.

The main goal at that point was to raise money. Today, the estimated price of the effort is $2 million, according to Leizerowski. About $1.5 million has been raised.

“We still have to do fundraising. It’s a lot of money,” Offen said.

But it will be worth it.

“On top of the physical pleasures we enjoy, we always imbue this with a sense of Godliness, of spirituality. That’s why this is such a paramount mitzvah,” said Leizerowski. “Many times, it can work out that women on Friday nights are precluded from going to the mikvah. This will give access to the entire community. They can just walk over and go to the mikvah facility.”

The rabbi further explained that, if Jews have $1,000 to donate, they should give it to a mikvah first.

“Before you build a synagogue, before you build a Jewish school, before you have a kosher restaurant, the number one thing you must build is a mikvah,” he said. “The center of Jewish life is not the synagogue. It’s not the school. The center of Jewish life is the home. That’s where it all springs forward.”

The Offen Mikvah will have five preparation rooms; men’s and women’s mikvahs; a keilim mikvah for dishes, cutlery and pans for a kosher kitchen; parking; security; and accessibility features, according to nemikvah.org.

The facility is being built for the Orthodox community, but it is going to be open to all Jews, according to Leizerowski.

A nominal fee of $18 — the numerical value of chai, meaning life — will be required for an appointment.

“We assign value to these things. As humans, we assign value to these things. That’s what the fee represents,” Leizerowski said.

jsaffren@midatlanticmedia.com