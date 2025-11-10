New Leadership, New Torah and Renewed Spirit at Congregation Brothers of Israel

This weekend marks a banner occasion for Congregation Brothers of Israel, as it formally installs Rabbi Cody Bahir and Cantor Neil Schnitzer and dedicates a new Torah from Israel.

The event at the Newtown synagogue on the evening of Nov. 14 features dinner, speakers and a Klezmer band for dancing.

The installation culminates a 10-month search to replace Rabbi Aaron Gaber, who deployed to the U.S. Army as a military chaplain in 2024. After he left, the synagogue formed a rabbi search committee, comprised of a cross section of the congregation and chaired by synagogue past president Scott Gilinsky.

“After doing some soul-searching, we identified that we wanted a rabbi who is a cherished member of our synagogue family,” explained Gilinsky. “We conducted Zoom interviews of potential candidates, and asked questions ranging from ritual issues, positions on Israel, inclusion of interfaith families and hope for the future.”

The next step was to invite four candidates to take part in a Shabbat weekend complete with services, interaction with children, and a town hall Q&A session. Questionnaires were sent out after each weekend to get feedback from the congregation.

Bahir was hired and joined CBOI along with Schnitzer in July.

Raised in Kentucky by a Christian mother and a Jewish father, Bahir walked into his first Shabbat service when he was 7 years old. He immersed himself in Hasidic teachings and Kabbalah, studied in yeshivas across the U.S. and Israel and earned a Ph.D. in Buddhist Studies.

His global journey took him to Taiwan, where he lived among Buddhist monks, fell in love with Sonia — his future wife and spiritual partner — and eventually embraced his calling as a rabbi. He previously served as the rabbi of the Taiwan Jewish Community congregation.

Bahir says of all the places he has lived and learned, there’s something deeply grounding about being at CBOI.

“When I visited CBOI during my interview, it immediately felt like home,” he told Philadelphia Jewish Exponent. It was as though I was already the rabbi here, even though I was merely one of many candidates. There is a warmth woven into this congregation’s very fabric — a kind of genuine, welcoming spirit that many synagogues strive for and claim to have, but which, in my experience, is rare and truly special.”

Asked why he’s a good fit for CBOI, Bahir replied, “I was told they liked my energy, which I think sums it up pretty well. When I’m on the bimah, you’ll see me shuckling like a Hasid in prayer, cracking jokes and delivering sermons that wrestle with our deepest existential questions. I bring my full self, which involves a deep love for our tradition, our people and a search for meaning. I think what resonates with people is that I invite the congregation to join me in our collective and personal — and sometimes messy — spiritual journeys. People recognize and appreciate authenticity, and I believe that’s a big part of why this community and I connected so deeply.”

The new cantor has been involved in the Delaware Valley Jewish community for most of his life. After his first cantorial position leading the Southington Jewish Congregation in Connecticut for the High Holy Days, he became the cantor of Congregation Tikvoh Chadoshoh in the Germantown area of Philadelphia.

Subsequently, he served at Tiferes B’nai Israel in Warrington and Society Hill Synagogue in Philadelphia. His most recent role was at Congregation Kol Ami in Cherry Hill.

“I believe that Judaism is, should be, must be, about action and behavior,” said Schnitzer. “It’s not how we behave on Shabbat and Yom Tovim or in the synagogue, but in the world, every day. To me, being moral and ethical is the essence of a truly Jewish life.”

Gilinsky added, “In a small synagogue, the demands on a rabbi and cantor are endless. Since joining the congregation, they have attended numerous meet and greet events, Men’s Club sports events and religious school trips to Jewish museums. High Holidays were joyful and engaging.”

The synagogue also has an active interfaith program, developed in partnership with the Anti-Defamation League. Recently, CBOI has gained a strong relationship with the Woodside Presbyterian Church in Yardley.

In May 2025, CBOI members held “A Night of Jewish Learning” at the church. Over 150 people from both congregations were educated about Jewish traditions, holidays and the rise of antisemitism.

A follow-up program, “An Evening of Faith and Understanding,” is taking place this month at CBOI. Keynote speakers include Pastor Doug Hoglund of Woodside Church and Rev. Ruth Santana Grace, a regional leader of Presbyterian churches in the Philadelphia region.

Bahir is giving guests a ritual tour of the synagogue to explain items such as the Torah scrolls, the Holy Ark, tallit, tefillin and the mezuzah.

“The interfaith program is to communicate our common shared values,” said Gilinsky.

He said for next year, the synagogue and church are planning a Freedom Seder, explaining Passover traditions.

Leslie Feldman is a freelance writer.