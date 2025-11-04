CommunityAround Town NA’AMAT USA Israel Delegation By - - - November 4, 2025 0 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinReddItTumblrMixEmailPrint Elkins Park resident and Beth Sholom member Susan B. Miller, president of NA’AMAT USA, led a delegation to Israel for the NA’AMAT International Summit in Tel Aviv. The group visited the Kanot Youth Village, Sderot, Kibbutz Nir Oz, and the Nova Festival site, and joined 1,400 delegates from 43 countries at the World Zionist Congress in Jerusalem. Photo credit: Elliot Miller