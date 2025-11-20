Mossad Exposes Hamas Terror Plots Across Europe

Joshua Marks

Israeli intelligence, in close cooperation with European authorities, has recently disrupted Hamas terror cells planning to target Jewish and Israeli sites across the continent, Jerusalem revealed on Wednesday.​

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, in a statement on behalf of the Mossad, said the disrupted cells were positioned to strike “on the day of command.”

​Austrian security forces uncovered a weapons stash in Vienna in September containing pistols and explosives linked to Muhammad Naim, son of senior Hamas politburo member Bassem Naim, who is closely associated with top Hamas negotiator Khalil al-Hayya.

​As part of the investigation, it was revealed that the Naims met in Qatar in September.

“The timing of this meeting suggests possible involvement of Hamas leadership in promoting terrorism in Europe, giving activists the authority and approval to advance terrorist operations. The leadership’s broad denials may actually indicate a loss of control over rogue operatives,” according to the statement.

The investigation is also examining the possible involvement of Hamas figures in Turkey in advancing terror attack plots, some of which have already been exposed. “This is in light of Turkey historically being a convenient arena for Hamas activity,” the Mossad said.

​German authorities arrested prominent Hamas network operative Barhan al-Khatib in November after he returned from Turkey, “apparently following the completion of his operational activities on European soil.”

Israel’s intelligence agency said Hamas has intensified efforts to build terrorist infrastructure in Europe since the Oct. 7 attacks, similar to Iranian proxy networks. The Mossad reports it is currently working to thwart dozens of planned attacks worldwide.​

European security agencies are also targeting Hamas fundraising and recruitment operations through religious institutions and associations, particularly in Germany and Austria.