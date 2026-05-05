Melissa Landay, Community Leader and Connector, Dies at 58

Ellen Braunstein

Melissa Landay never waited to be asked to lead. From her teenage years in the Jewish youth group BBYO to the boardroom at Temple Beth Sholom in Cherry Hill, she stepped forward with warmth, conviction and an instinctive ability to bring people together.

“She just had a way with people,” said her lifelong friend Andrea Deodati. “She was exceptionally smart, but completely down to earth.”

Landay, who died on March 30 at 58 after a long battle with breast cancer, built a life that combined Jewish identity, professional leadership and close personal relationships. Raised in a Jewish home in Northeast Philadelphia, she carried those values forward through synagogue life, volunteer work and an enduring commitment to family.

Her family belonged to Congregation Shaare Shamayim, where Jewish tradition was part of daily life. Holidays were observed, synagogue attendance was routine and community connections were emphasized.

“It was a typical Jewish home,” said her mother, Anita Garber. “We celebrated all the holidays. We went to synagogue.”

As a teenager, Landay became active in BBYO, where she developed friendships and leadership skills that would shape her life. She later traveled to Israel with the group, an experience that deepened her connection to Jewish identity and community.

That connection remained central in adulthood. At Temple Beth Sholom, she served on committees and helped recruit synagogue leadership. After participating in a congregational trip to Israel, she became more deeply involved, forming close ties with clergy and congregants.

“She loved her synagogue and stayed connected even after she moved,” Deodati said.

Landay viewed Jewish life as both identity and responsibility. She volunteered through the JCC, organizing programs and taking part in service efforts, including preparing meals for those in need.

“She believed in giving back,” her husband, Ted Landay, said. “That was very important to her.”

Her instinct to lead and connect was evident early. At George Washington High School, she was a strong student and active in school life, including orchestra and yearbook. She went on to George Washington University, where she graduated as valedictorian — a distinction she rarely emphasized.

“I didn’t even know she was valedictorian until it was announced,” Deodati said.

At the university, she helped revive a dormant sorority chapter and became its first president, later leading the Panhellenic Council. Those who knew her said leadership came naturally.

“Sometimes you meet people and you can just see it,” her husband said. “She had those qualities.”

Her professional life followed a similar path. Landay built a career in commercial lending, holding senior leadership roles at major financial institutions and eventually leading a large team in San Francisco. Colleagues described her as both driven and approachable, someone who combined high expectations with genuine care for others.

“She was loved by the people she worked for and the people who worked for her,” her husband said.

Mentorship became a defining part of her career. She created informal networks, bringing women together to share advice and support one another’s advancement.

“She wanted women to succeed,” her husband said.

Despite a demanding career, she centered her life around her two sons. Friends and family said she remained deeply involved in their lives, attending events, advocating for them and making sure she was present.

“She was very focused on her family,” her husband said.

Her mother recalled frequent phone calls and ongoing connection, even during busy years. “She never stopped,” Garber said.

In 2015, Landay was diagnosed with breast cancer. She underwent treatment and entered a remission, determined not to let the illness define her life.

“She said it was just a chapter,” her husband said.

During that time, she became active with the Philadelphia chapter of Susan G. Komen, using her experience to raise awareness and support other women. She spoke publicly about early detection and encouraged others to take charge of their health.

“She never said ‘why me,’” her husband said. “She felt it was her responsibility to help others.”

After five years in remission, the cancer returned as metastatic disease in 2022. Those close to her said her outlook did not change.

“She faced it head on,” Deodati said.

Her husband described a quiet determination and refusal to complain.

“You would never know what she was going through,” he said. “She always had a smile.”

In recent years, she embraced what she called “living her best life,” traveling frequently and making time for family and friends. Even as her health declined, she continued to reach out to others, maintaining relationships that stretched back decades.

“She stayed in touch with everyone she ever met,” her husband said.

That ability to connect people became one of her defining traits. She introduced friends, remembered milestones and kept relationships active over time.

“She was always thinking about other people,” Deodati said.

Her mother saw those qualities as an extension of the home in which she was raised — a life built on connection, generosity and care.

“She was just a good person,” Garber said. “She cared about everybody.”

In the end, those closest to her said her life was defined less by titles or achievements than by the way she made people feel.

“She was the best person I ever met,” her husband said.

Ellen Braunstein is a freelance obituary writer. She welcomes suggestions for individuals who had meaningful ties to the Philadelphia Jewish community. Email [email protected].