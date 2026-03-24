Matzah Pizza, Miriam and a ‘HUG-Gadah’ Star in New Children’s Books for Passover in 2026

Penny Schwartz | JTA

Welcoming the stranger — and opening one’s home to guests at the seder — is a defining theme of Passover, the eight-day spring holiday known as the Festival of Freedom.

That idea echoes through several of this year’s new Passover children’s books, many of which also highlight the prophetess Miriam and feature a lively cast of animals — from hopping frogs to chatty parrots — alongside family-centered holiday scenes.

“My Passover Seder”

Claire A.B. Freeland; illustrated by Aviel Basil

Green Bean Books; birth to age 3

Claire Freeland’s rhyming board book about a Passover seder celebrated with guests will tickle the youngest ones. The story follows kids as they dip veggies, hear the story of Passover, crunch on matzah and hunt high and low for the hidden afikomen. Aviel Basil’s colorful, cartoon-like illustrations bring the rituals to life.

“My First Passover”

Karen Katz

Godwin Books/Henry Holt and Company; ages 4-8

Karen Katz’s brightly colored, joyful picture book follows a boy as he teaches about the Passover seder. Seder means order, the boy tells his readers as he guides them through the haggadah, from reciting the blessings to dipping the greens, hiding the afikomen, retelling the Exodus story — and eating and singing. The book centers on a multigenerational, diverse group gathered around the holiday table.

“Talia and the Passover HUG-gadah”

Linda Elovitz Marshall; illustrated by Francesca Assirelli

Kar-Ben Publishing; ages 3-8

In Linda Elovitz Marshall’s charmer of a Passover story, a spunky young girl named Talia misunderstands the word haggadah — the book that’s read aloud at the Passover seder. She thinks the word starts with “hug.” Talia waits patiently through the Four Questions, the retelling of the Exodus story and singing the lively song, “Dayenu” — but where are the hugs? At seder’s end, Talia’s beloved grandmother clears up her confusion — and offers Talia the best hug ever.

“All Who Are Hungry, Come and Eat!: A Passover Story”

Leslie Kimmelman; illustrated by Alyssa Russell

Harper Publishing; ages 4-8

A young boy who loves large, noisy Passover seders is worried that there are no guests at his family’s seder. When his mother sets one extra place setting, she reminds him of the passage from the haggadah — “Let all who are hungry, come eat.” As the family — and their poodle — begin their seder, a surprise awaits; a neighbor, grandparents and other relatives knock at the door, bringing Passover food to share. Even a kitty, a hen and a hungry bear are invited to join. Alyssa Russell’s lively illustrations capture the growing crowd. A haroset recipe is included.

“The Miracle of Matzah Pizza: A Biblical Tall Tale”

Ann Diament Koffsky

Intergalactic Afikomen; ages 4-10

By the third day of Passover, Sammy is bored of eating matzah. No more, he proclaims to his Zayde. His grandfather responds with a tall tale that imagines Sammy among the ancient Israelites as they fled Egypt through the desert. Before kids can say abracadabra, a series of light-hearted “miracles” yields the first matzah pizza. The story unfolds alongside a real-life cooking project, with a recipe included.

“The Passover Pet Surprise”

Ana María Shua; illustrated by Ángeles Ruiz

North South Books; ages 4-8

A young girl from Florida named Jordanita travels to Mendoza, Argentina, with her family to celebrate Passover with their relatives. Their lively home is filled with pets including a dog, a cat and a pair of parrots named Tic and Toc, who live in a cage. As the kids listen to the Exodus story that recalls the sweetness of freedom, Jordanita quietly opens the cage and her aunt’s beloved parrots fly free. In a touching scene, Jordanita admits that she wanted them to be free, just like the other pets. Ángeles Ruiz’s vivid illustrations are sprinkled with some Spanish words.

“Miriam and Her Dancing Shoes”

Sandy Eisenberg Sasso; illustrated by Joani Rothenberg

Apples & Honey Press; ages 3-6

When the ancient Israelites fled slavery from Egypt, they were frightened and complained. Moses scolded them, but his wise sister, the prophetess Miriam, took up her tambourine and dancing shoes, a sparkling pair of reed sandals. She lifted their spirits in song and dance, and the Israelites followed Moses through the miraculously parted waters of the Red Sea. Rabbi Sandy Eisenberg Sasso and Joani Rothenberg bring Miriam’s joyful story to life, complete with luminous collage-style illustrations.

“Woman of Valor: Heroines of our History”

Compiled by Rabbi Yosef Marcus; illustrated by Lia Baratz

Kehot Publication Society; ages 12 and up

This ornately designed volume, published by a Chabad-Lubavitch imprint, features Miriam among 24 Biblical-era Jewish heroines interpreted through the verses of Eyshet Hayil, Woman of Valor, an ancient acrostic poem written by King Solomon.