Massive Pro-Israel Rally Scheduled in Washington, DC

Aaron Troodler

Amid rising antisemitism and a significant increase in anti-Israel sentiment throughout the United States and around the world, national Jewish organizations announced a “March for Israel” that is scheduled for Nov. 14, at 1 p.m., on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

The collaborative effort, which is being spearheaded by Jewish Federations of North America and Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, will bring together Americans from all walks of life to stand publicly and proudly in support of Israel. The event will focus on showing solidarity with Israel, demanding the immediate release of the hostages being held by Hamas and condemning the rise in antisemitic violence and harassment.

The event organizers are optimistic that the March for Israel will draw a huge crowd to the nation’s capital, with a turnout that equals or surpasses that of the pro-Israel rally in 2002 during the Second Intifada and the 1987 rally in support of Soviet Jewry. The crowd size at each of those events on the National Mall was more than 100,000.

“On Oct. 7, merciless Hamas terrorists launched the deadliest attack on Israel in its 75-year history, brutally murdering the most Jewish people in a single day since the Holocaust,” said Eric D. Fingerhut, president and CEO of Jewish Federations of North America. “Israel must eliminate the terrorist threat on its border and restore safety and security to its people. Americans have rightly stood by Israel at this critical moment because Americans understand that Israel’s fight against Hamas is no different than America’s fight against Al Qaeda and ISIS. As patriotic Americans, we will gather on the National Mall to ensure that the entire world knows that America supports the people of Israel in its time of need, that America demands the release of the remaining hostages, and that America categorically rejects antisemitism and hate in every form. This is a moment where all of us must stand against terror and defend what the terrorists seek to destroy.”

“For nearly 70 years, the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations has led efforts to tirelessly defend the interests of Jewish people at home and abroad, and this march is an extension of that work,” said William Daroff, the CEO of Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations. “Hamas’ brutal and ongoing acts of terror have no place in a civilized world and directly undermine global efforts to seek just and lasting peace in the Middle East. It’s imperative that America sends a resounding message of support to our ally that we stand in solidarity with the victims, hostages, and their families, that we reject extreme anti-Israel rhetoric and sentiment, and that we are united around shared values of peace, justice, and freedom.”

More information about the March for Israel can be found at marchforisrael.org.