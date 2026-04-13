Marvin Kreithen, Engineering Pioneer Who Turned to Jewish Learning, Dies at 90

Marvin Kreithen, a Philadelphia engineer whose work helped pioneer computerized control systems in the machine tool industry and who later devoted much of his time to Jewish learning and teaching, died on Feb. 17. He was 90.

Leslie Kreithen said the technical and mechanical side of engineering was, in a sense, her husband’s “sport,” a curiosity that later extended beyond machines to subjects such as Jewish history, philosophy and art.

Born on Nov. 2, 1935, in Philadelphia, Kreithen was the son of Rose and Jack Kreithen, immigrants from shtetls in Ukraine. His father worked as a tailor, part of the wave of Eastern European Jews who built new lives in the city in the early 20th century. The family lived first in South Philadelphia and later in the Feltonville neighborhood, where Kreithen grew up the oldest of four children.

Leslie Kreithen said her husband often described a childhood that required independence. As the oldest child in the family, he largely looked after himself while his mother cared for three younger siblings.

“He was very independent,” she said.

He attended Clara Barton Elementary School, where he received the American Legion award as the top student in his class. A teacher encouraged him to apply to Central High School, and he graduated with the school’s 200th class in 1952. He later earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Drexel University in 1958, paying for his education through Drexel’s cooperative work program.

Kreithen went on to build a career in engineering during a period when computers were beginning to transform manufacturing. He became a pioneer in the development of computerized control systems for machine tools, designing early processor-based numerical control systems that allowed machines to produce complex parts automatically. Over the course of his career he developed system logic, wrote operating software and held six patents related to controller technology.

Much of that work took place at Bridgeport Machines, where he spent more than three decades and eventually became vice president and general manager of the company’s computerized manufacturing operations.

Kreithen married Leslie Bondel in 1967, just six weeks after the couple met in New York. Leslie said she immediately noticed his kindness and calm nature.

“The minute that I met him, I knew he would never be critical,” she said. “He had this kind expression.”

The couple raised two children, Joshua and Rebecca, and built a home life centered on conversation, travel and learning. Leslie said her husband valued time with his family and encouraged curiosity and discussion around the dinner table.

Outside work, Kreithen loved hiking, camping and traveling with his family. The family took several cross-country trips, exploring national parks and visiting relatives along the way. Travel often revolved around cultural interests, especially art museums, which became a shared passion for Kreithen and his wife.

Judaism became an increasingly important part of Kreithen’s life over the years. The family were longtime members of Congregation Ohev Shalom of Bucks County and also participated in a chavurah community where members gathered in homes to celebrate holidays and discuss Jewish ideas and traditions.

In retirement, Kreithen devoted significant time to Jewish learning. Drawing on his analytical mind as an engineer, he researched Jewish artists, history and philosophy and prepared detailed presentations that he shared with synagogue groups and community audiences. He presented programs at Ohev Shalom, Keneseth Israel, his chavurah and the Ann’s Choice retirement community.

Family members said Kreithen approached learning the way he approached engineering problems — methodically, reading widely and organizing ideas carefully before sharing them with others.

Art was one of Kreithen’s lifelong passions. The couple eventually accumulated hundreds of art books, and many of their travels included visits to major museums in the United States and Europe. Leslie Kreithen said he especially enjoyed exploring how Jewish identity shaped artists and cultural movements.

Kreithen was also known among family and friends as an enthusiastic cook. His daughter, Rebecca Peake, who later worked professionally as a chef, said she spent “thousands of hours” cooking with her father.

“He loved to cook,” she said. “We would make borscht and kugel and matzah ball soup.”

Food, she said, became another way he brought people together.

“He was a ‘time spent together’ kind of person,” she said.

In later years, Kreithen also took great pleasure in his role as a grandfather. Leslie Kreithen said he enjoyed cooking for his grandchildren and taking them on outings and trips.

“He absolutely loved being a grandfather,” she said.

Even in the final years of his life, Leslie Kreithen said her husband remained curious about the world and deeply connected to the people around him.

“What mattered most to him,” she said, “was his family.”

Ellen Braunstein is a freelance writer.