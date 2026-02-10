Margate JCC Launching Tzedakah 360 Program

So, it turns out you don’t have to be Jewish — at least in Margate — to know all about tzedakah.

That’s because three non-Jewish women are the brains behind the Marjorie & Lewis Katz Jewish Community Center’s Tzedakah 360 Program, which officially launched last month with a Pet Pantry Drive in conjunction with local animal shelters.

But it goes back even further than that.

“Last November, one of our staff members, Nicole Troast, who’s actually a Methodist minister. brought it up,” said Serena Franks, the JCC’s marketing and public relations manager, who’s also not Jewish. “Her church would often make blessing bags for the community. We thought it was a great idea, so our staff made 300 blessing bags for the homeless. Everyone walked away feeling so good about doing hands-on community service.”

They followed that up in December, when Amanda McGowan, the JCC’s Early Childhood Camp and youth engagement director, suggested they provide gifts for children in foster care to ensure they have a great holiday season.

“It was another feel-good moment for the JCC,” said Franks. “After that, I thought, ‘What can we do to continue this all year long? How can we marry this feel-good project through Jewish values?’ And we came up with Tzedakah 360. All year long, we have hands-on community projects for the community to take part in.”

It began in January with the Pet Pantry Drive, where the Humane Society of Atlantic County gave the JCC a list of items that it needed. The JCC staff and membership swung into action, and over a two-week span came up with 10 boxes of blankets, towels and other donations for our furry friends.

Now we’re into February, when the focus is shifting back to taking care of the homeless. The plan is to put together 400 blessing bags consisting of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, protein snacks and other necessities.

“Atlantic City is known as a food desert because they don’t have any grocery stores,” said Franks. “It’s an impoverished area. We’re upping the ante from 300 to 400 because we’re getting community involvement. On Feb. 17 from 9:30-12:30, people can come in and help assemble bags.”

In March, the JCC, which had previously partnered with Project Prom, will add Angels Community Outreach to help provide prom dresses and tuxedos for the upcoming prom season. Community members can also get involved there, too, by checking their closets to see if they might have any formal wear they could donate.

April is for volunteer support and post-race cleanup following the April 12 Half-Marathon and 8K race, while May naturally celebrates Moms, Mitzvahs and Making a Difference, supporting local women’s shelters and preparing donations for neonatal intensive care units and shelters.

That leads into summer, at which point a portion of Tzedakah 360’s attention shifts from adults to the next generation.

“With our Camp by the Sea, our older campers, our Giborim division, get to do community service projects,” said Franks, who noted that, in previous years, this involved beach cleanup for the Giborim seventh and eighth graders. “This is having them think outside the box and really expand on their service. Our camp director, Candi Steinhauer, really wanted them included in our June, July and August initiatives.”

So did Steinhauer’s boss, McGowan, who, while also not Jewish, appreciates the Jewish value of tzedakah. “Giborim means heroes or mighty ones,” said McGowan, who indicated that between counselors and volunteers, the campers have plenty of people showing them the way. “They’re partnering between our agency, JFCS and the food bank, collecting items and bagging them up. It’s crucial to fostering their future philanthropic efforts. We want to start them young. College applications are looking for that ‘What have you done?’ piece.

This aspect of the camp is growing and evolving. With the activities of Tzedakah 360, a lot more intention is put towards it.”

The hope is that awareness will register throughout the shore community. “Tzedakah 360 reflects who we are as a JCC and what we believe our role is in the community,” said Marg Rosenblatt, chief executive officer of the Marjorie & Lewis Katz JCC. “This initiative invites our staff, board members, families and neighbors to show up for others consistently, with compassion and purpose. Small acts, done together, can create meaningful change.”

Once the summer’s over, the program picks up in September with Senior Smiles with Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, which consists of volunteers working with area seniors and in nursing homes. October will center on the JCC’s biggest event, the AmeriHealth Atlantic City Marathon Race Series, where the JCC needs volunteers for water stations, food stations and other responsibilities. Then the JCC will wrap up the year with blessing bags and Thanksgiving baskets for the needy in November, followed by December’s Gifts of Joy for children in foster homes.

It’s an ambitious project the JCC has undertaken, one that needs local support. “This initiative is about showing up month after month and modeling values through action,” said Franks. “Whether someone can give an hour, a donation or a handwritten note, there is a meaningful way for everyone to be involved.”

Jon Marks is a Philadelphia-area freelance writer.