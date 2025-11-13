Marco Rubio: Violence in the West Bank Could Threaten Gaza Truce

By
JTA
-
0
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to journalists at the airport in Hamilton, Ontario, on Nov. 12, 2025. (Mandel Ngan/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Philissa Cramer

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said violence in the West Bank, which is surging, could undercut the fragile ceasefire in Gaza, which the United States is working to preserve.

“Certainly there’s some concern about events in the West Bank spilling over and creating an effect that could undermine what we’re doing in Gaza,” Rubio told reporters on Wednesday.

The comments offer a stark confirmation that U.S. officials are paying attention with alarm to conditions in the West Bank, where Israeli settlers have increased their pace of attacks on Palestinians in recent months.

Masked settlers attacked Palestinians in two villages on Wednesday, drawing an unusual rebuke from Israel’s president.

