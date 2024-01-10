Main Line Reform Temple-Beth Elohim Honors Its Heritage, Looks to the Future

Leslie Feldman

Just as Philadelphia is steeped in history, so is Main Line Reform Temple-Beth Elohim.

The Wynnewood synagogue has carried on the proud tradition for 72 years as the first Reform congregation on the Main Line. What started with 55 families in 1952, has grown to a congregation of more than 900 households.

“MLRT has been on the cutting edge of building community and programming since the beginning,” Executive Director Amy Krulik said.

The first president of the synagogue was Natalie Hodes, believed to be the first woman president of any Jewish congregation in the country. She would visit the homes of Jewish families who recently arrived on the Main Line and invite them to become a part of the synagogue.

“She faced her share of antisemitism but never wavered in her commitment to creating a meaningful and relevant community,” Krulik said.

“We are proud to have many of those early families as part of MLRT to this day and to carry on the vibrant tradition established by our founders,” Krulik added. “Like many synagogues, we saw a decline in membership during the pandemic. Our lay leadership, clergy and staff are working tirelessly to create exciting opportunities for engagement and nurture meaningful connection between and with our congregants. It is a major point of pride that our membership today exceeds pre-pandemic levels.”

Rabbi Geri Newburge serves as the fifth senior rabbi of the congregation and shares the same passion as Hodes: creating community for liberal Jews in the area. She came to MLRT after 10 years at another Reform temple in South Jersey and as a hospice chaplain.

“I have definitely found my perfect Jewish home at Main Line Reform Temple. The congregation is dedicated to preserving the past, its lessons and its inspiration, while at the same time looking to the future to ensure the place of Jewish people here, and throughout the Jewish world,” Newburge said. “The commitment to youth through 12th grade, college and beyond is unparalleled, and we are also constantly working to connect with adults in new ways. My favorite example is offering adult education classes that relate to Jewish life and values but also serve as continuing legal education classes for lawyers.”

One of the marquee programs established before the pandemic — and which has returned with renewed vigor — is the Speaker Series event. Nationally recognized speakers have graced the bimah every year to discuss current events, history and culture. Speakers have included David Axelrod, Doris Kearns Goodwin, Jon Meacham, Terry Gross, Bret Stephens, Michael Smerconish and Sen. Al Franken. This spring, Howie Roseman, general manager of the Eagles, will speak to fans of all ages.

“The Speaker Series events always deliver insights and perspective that one won’t find anywhere else and is truly a labor of love by the enthusiastic lay leaders who produce the event,” Krulik said.

MLRT also remains relevant by considering the way people live in this fast-paced world.

The early childhood center, lovingly referred to as the ECE, is at capacity with waiting lists for nearly every class. In response to community needs, the school is expanding its offerings to include an infant room, starting at 12 weeks. The program begins in September.

“We are also excited by the success of our one-day-per-week religious school program, which gives students a complete Judaic studies and Hebrew learning experience all on Sunday morning,” Newburge said. “Offering exceptional educational experiences to our families is critical to the future, not just of MLRT, but of our entire Jewish community.”

Leslie Feldman is a Philadelphia-area freelance writer.