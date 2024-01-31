Magic Dough

I did not believe this could work. I had been hearing about this miraculous two-ingredient dough for a few months, but I was completely skeptical that it would produce anything more than a biscuit.

Not that there is anything wrong with a biscuit, but they are a very different type of bread — crumbly and flaky — not a crusty pizza dough or a chewy bagel.

This dough, an alchemistic blend of self-rising flour and Greek yogurt, produces quite respectable pizza crust and — blasphemous though it may sound — a decent bagel.

I’m not suggesting that it will put the local pizzeria or bagelry out of business, but in a pinch, or on a rainy day when you don’t feel like going out or if you want to offer a hands-on cooking activity to kids (or adults), this is a great hack.

The fact that this dough contains yogurt as opposed to yeast and oil means that it offers a healthier option — delivering calcium, protein and no (or low) fat. I have yet to attempt a whole-wheat version, but perhaps in the near future.

A note on the ingredients: If you don’t have self-rising flour, you can make your own: Simply mix 2 cups of all-purpose flour with 1 teaspoon of salt and 3 teaspoons of baking powder. As for the Greek yogurt, I have made this dough with 5% fat, 2% fat and 0% fat yogurts, and they all came out well with no discernable difference. But it must be Greek yogurt; regular yogurt will not work. Don’t ask me why.

Makes 1 12-inch pizza (can be scaled up for a larger crowd)

I made this with a cooking class recently and again with my family over winter break. Both efforts were wildly successful — my daughter described it as “buthin,” which is high praise from Gen Z.

1½ cups self-rising flour (see note)

1 cup Greek yogurt

½ to ¾ cup marinara sauce

¾ cup grated mozzarella cheese

(Additional toppings such as onions, peppers, olives, cooked eggplant, other veggies, etc., can be added along with the cheese)

Heat your oven to 500 degrees F and place the rack in the lowest rung.

Mix the flour and yogurt together in a medium-sized bowl and knead it for a minute or so until completely blended and uniform. Stretch the dough out onto a lightly oiled cookie sheet to make a 12-inch round.

Pre-bake the naked pizza crust on the bottom rack in the oven for 7 minutes, then remove it from the oven and cover it with sauce, cheese and any other toppings. Put the pizza back in the oven for 7 to 9 minutes until the crust is crisp and golden on the edges and cheese is totally melted and beginning to brown. Remove it from the heat, let it sit for a few minutes to settle and cut it into slices.

Bagels | Dairy

Makes 6 bagels

I know, this seems like a sacrilege, but the simplicity of the recipe is worth considering. Sure, there is nothing like a trip to the bagel shop to bring home a bag of just-baked bagels to schmear for breakfast or brunch, but to make your own takes hours and involves multiple steps, so this is kind of a middle ground.

2 cups self-rising flour

1 to 2 cups Greek yogurt

Egg wash

Toppings: coarse salt/poppy seeds/sesame seeds/everything bagel seasoning

Heat your oven to 375 degrees F.

Mix the flour with 1 cup of the Greek yogurt. Mix until the dough is shaggy in texture and holding together. Gradually add more yogurt until the dough becomes a bit sticky. Turn the dough out onto a floured surface and knead for about 5 minutes until it is elastic and very smooth.

Form the dough into a large ball. Cut it into 6 equal wedges. Poke a hole in each wedge with your thumb and work the dough into a ring. Place the bagels on a parchment-lined cookie sheet and brush them with egg wash. Top as desired or leave plain.

Bake for 10 minutes, remove the cookie sheet from the oven and flip the bagels. Return them to the oven for another 10 minutes.

Remove them from the oven, cool and enjoy.