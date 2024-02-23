London Police: ‘From River to Sea’ Projected on Big Ben ‘Not Criminal Offense’

London’s Metropolitan Police Department is aware that “from the river to the sea”—an antisemitic slogan that calls for genocide against Jews—was projected on Big Ben, one of the world’s most iconic landmarks. Yet it didn’t do anything about it.

“This is a chant that has been frequently heard at pro-Palestinian demonstrations for many years and we are very aware of the strength of feeling in relation to it,” the London police department wrote.

“While there are scenarios where chanting or using these words could be unlawful depending on the specific location or context, its use in a wider public protest setting, such as last night, is not a criminal offense,” it added.

“People need permission from both the Commons speaker and Westminster City Council planners to legally project onto the side of the Houses of Parliament,” the Daily Mail reported.

“Absolutely appalling,” the European Jewish Congress wrote. “This antisemitic chant is a rallying cry used by Hamas terrorists calling for the destruction of the State of Israel.”