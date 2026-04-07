London Music Festival Canceled After UK Bars Ye’s Entry

Grace Gilson

London’s Wireless Festival has been canceled after the British government denied entry to Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, following mounting pressure from Jewish groups over his history of antisemitic remarks.

The organizers of the popular three-day festival confirmed its cancellation in a statement to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, writing that the British government had withdrawn the artist’s electronic travel authorization, denying him entry into the United Kingdom.

“Multiple stakeholders were consulted in advance of booking YE and no concerns were highlighted at the time,” said the festival, which had earlier defended its booking by saying Ye “had the legal right to perform” in the United Kingdom.

“Antisemitism in all its forms is abhorrent, and we recognise the real and personal impact these issues have had,” the statement continued. “As YE said today, he acknowledges that words alone are not enough, and in spite of this still hopes to be given the opportunity to begin a conversation with the Jewish community in the UK.”

While Ye had previously been granted permission to enter the country, his electronic travel authorization was later withdrawn on the grounds that his presence in the U.K. would not be “conducive to the public good,” according to the BBC.

The cancellation of Ye’s slated appearance in London came as the festival faced a wave of rescinded sponsorships as well as criticism from Prime Minister Keir Starmer over its headliner, who has previously vowed to go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE” and released a song last year titled “Heil Hitler.”

Prior to the revocation of Ye’s travel authorization, the artist said that he would be “grateful for the opportunity to meet with members of the Jewish community in the U.K. in person, to listen.”

Ye, who has previously apologized for his antisemitic rhetoric, added, “I know words aren’t enough. I’ll have to show change through my actions. If you’re open, I’m here.”

Starmer, who had previously called Ye’s selection to head the festival “deeply concerning,” wrote in a post on X Tuesday that the artist “should never have been invited to headline Wireless.”

“This government stands firmly with the Jewish community, and we will not stop in our fight to confront and defeat the poison of antisemitism,” Starmer wrote. “We will always take the action necessary to protect the public and uphold our values.”

British Jewish groups that called for Ye’s entry permit to be revoked cheered the decision.

Phil Rosenberg, the president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, welcomed the government’s decision in a statement, adding that it was “deeply regrettable that Wireless Festival invited him in the first place and then doubled down when the Jewish community and our allies objected.”

“We hope that lessons are learned across the music industry. Music festivals should be places where all communities feel welcome, not venues that platform individuals with records of profiteering from antisemitism, racism and other repulsive views.”

The Campaign Against Antisemitism, a British antisemitism watchdog, took aim at the festival’s statement announcing the cancellation.

“It’s nice that now Wireless is saying ‘Antisemitism in all its forms is abhorrent’ when just a few hours ago the festival promoter was saying we all need to forgive Kanye for declaring himself a full-blown Nazi only recently,” the group wrote in a post on X. “There are plenty of musicians in the world who could have headlined this festival and brought delight to thousands of fans. Maybe next time organisers should look beyond Nuremberg to fill their roster.”