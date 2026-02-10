Local Officials Condemn Anti-Israel Rally in Rittenhouse Square

An anti-Israel rally in Rittenhouse Square in Philadelphia on Feb. 1 drew condemnation from local Jewish organizations and elected officials for what they described as violent extremism and antisemitic rhetoric.

The rally was organized by the Philly Palestine Coalition and promoted on social media by other pro-Palestinian groups, such as No Sister to Genocide, Philly Writers Against the War on Gaza and the Philadelphia SJP Coalition.

A post on social media publicizing the rally said, “Abu Obeida lives,” in reference to a prominent Hamas militant who was killed in an airstrike by the Israel Defense Forces in August. The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, ADL Philadelphia and AJC Philadelphia/Southern New Jersey released a statement on the same day as the rally, saying speakers chanted “intifada” and made calls to “keep the Zionist enemy in fear.”

The statement also said that rally members were “openly displaying Hamas flags, and effigies of Israeli soldiers depicted in nooses,” and noted that one speaker stated, “Martyrdom is a commitment, a principle. It gives life to the movement and carries it forward … our task is to identify tangible, precise ways to attack the genocidal Zionist enemy and actually f—ing attack.”

The joint statement explained, “Calls for ‘martyrdom,’ praise for terrorist organizations, and depictions of people in nooses are hallmarks of violent extremism, not civic discourse.”

“This was not a metaphor or abstract political speech,” the statement added. “It was explicit incitement for violence.”

“Hamas is a violent terrorist organization whose stated goal is the destruction of Israel and the murder of Jews,” Will Simons, a spokesperson for Gov. Josh Shapiro, wrote in a statement to Philadelphia Jewish Exponent. “Support for Hamas and the antisemitism the group foments has no place in Pennsylvania. The Governor will continue to call out all forms of antisemitism and hate.”

Democratic state Sen. Sharif Street wrote in a statement on X that he “forcefully” condemns the “antisemitic rally.”

“As an American Muslim, I feel compelled to say that Hamas is a terrorist organization and should be condemned — not glorified. Anyone calling for violence in the streets of Philadelphia is not advancing peace,” he said. “They’re setting it back.”

“During this time of increased violence, we must stand against the rising tide of extremism and do the hard work of building a peace where every person, Jewish and Muslim, Israeli and Palestinian, can live in safety,” he added.

Democratic state Rep. Tarik Khan also condemned the rally on social media, stating, “Any protest or organization that glorifies Hamas and terrorism has no place in Philadelphia.”

“We support a ceasefire and a peaceful resolution to the Israeli–Palestinian conflict, and we stand for an end to the violence that has taken far too many Palestinian and Israeli lives,” he added.

“The rhetoric was some of the worst I’ve seen in Philadelphia since Oct. 7,” said Andrew Goretsky, the senior regional director of ADL Philadelphia, in an interview with Philadelphia Jewish Exponent.

He added, “This type of behavior and statements cannot be met with silence.”

U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans said in a statement on X, “I stand with the vast majority of Philadelphians against the hate that was on display at a disgusting, antisemitic pro-Hamas rally yesterday at Rittenhouse Square. I stand with both our Jewish and Muslim neighbors for peace and against violence.”

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday also posted a statement on X condemning the rally, stating, “The messages from this rally are vile, hateful and truly antisemitic.

Unfortunately, we have seen this scene play out too many times and it inspires fear in far too many people. It must stop. I join those that have spoken out against this and condemn the words and actions from this rally.”

On Facebook, state Sen. Amanda Cappelletti wrote, “This past weekend, we witnessed an appalling display of antisemitism on our streets. We must never condone political violence in this country, nor watch in silence as our neighbors feel unsafe.”

State Rep. Dan Frankel and state Sen. Judy Schwank, co-chairs of the PA Legislative Jewish Caucus, wrote in a joint statement on their Facebook pages, “The Philly Palestine Coalition rally in Rittenhouse Square Sunday crossed a clear and dangerous line.”

“Chants calling for an “intifada,” threats to “attack the enemy,” and imagery celebrating death are antisemitic and meant to intimidate Jewish communities here at home, putting real people at risk,” the statement said. “At a time when Jews face the vast majority of religiously motivated hate crimes, this incitement is especially irresponsible.”

They added, “Nothing justifies celebrating terrorism or threatening violence in our public spaces.”

