D’var Torah: Listen Up!

Rabbi Eric Yanoff

This week’s Torah portion is Ha’azinu: Deuteronomy 32:1 — 32:52

AHEM! … Excuse me! … Please listen! … Over here! Please. Can you pause to just … hear me?

I am writing this to be read, not delivered as a sermon. I know that it is so difficult to discern one’s tone through the written word. That’s why — call me old-fashioned — I often respond to a puzzling or worrisome text by picking up the phone and calling the sender.

And so too, as Moses opens our Torah portion, I am trying to discern his tone. Moses is nearing the end of his long speech in Deuteronomy. He implores the heavens: “Ha’azinu hashamayim va’adaberah — Heavens, please, give me your ear! Will you help me get this People’s attention?”

What is Moses’ tone here? Is he angry? Frustrated? Animated? I imagine a different tone for Moses: Moses is spent. He is done.

I imagine Moses as quiet, pleading — not only from exhaustion, not only because these words come (spoiler alert!) so close to the moment of his death. Twenty years ago, I had a speaking coach named Don, who helped me prepare my High Holiday sermon. I was practicing my delivery with Don, and I was getting quite animated, as I neared my main point. Don interrupted me with some advice: Try the most important part … QUIETLY. Intimately. Invite people to REALLY listen. Don’t do that work for them. Make them lean in. Welcome them … closer … as if you NEED them to hear you at THIS moment.

And so, when I read the first words of Parashat Ha’azinu, I hear Moses’ voice, ragged, cracking, worn, subdued. At this moment, two chapters from his death, I hear a Moses who is desperate.

We can discern Moses’ desperation to be heard, from a meandering interpretation by the Chatam Sofer, a 19th-century sage. The Chatam Sofer explains that, traditionally, only life-threatening medical needs can supersede Shabbat observance; however, one who is one concerned with being able to hear may seek healing even on Shabbat. How can this be? Is suspected hearing difficulty life-threatening?

The Chatam Sofer explains, using our verse from the Torah: Moses’ imploring of the people to listen, Ha’azinu, is read at a critical moment of the year, around the Days of Atonement. At this time, we need to hear the critiques and pain that we may have caused others (however inadvertently). We need to hear wisdom from rabbis and others on how to better ourselves, how to ease our regrets and sins and misgivings. At this moment when our lives, like the New Year, hangs in the balance, we need to be able to hear! And so, says the Chatam Sofer, when Moses cries out “Ha’azinu,” please, listen — we must hear his tone as desperate, as if our very lives depend upon it.

We must listen as if our life depends on it. And we must understand Moses’ plea that we listen, Ha’azinu, as just that desperate.

This Yom Kippur, near the end: If your cantor’s or prayer leader’s voice cracks in exhaustion … If your rabbi’s voice feels strained — that is understandable. Choose to hear Ha’azinu with Moses’ quiet tone of desperation — the “still, small voice” that makes us lean in, strain ourselves, to hear its heartfelt plea.

Let’s try working as hard to listen as the singer or speaker is working to be heard. And THEN, let’s take that hard work and effort — and try to apply this skill of really hearing, throughout the new year: To the co-worker in our office who has struggled to be recognized for their hard work, and is overlooked in a meeting … To the child in our class who studies just as hard, and does not get the easy-A, or is not picked first for a game, or is not the funny one, or the dynamic one, and so goes unnoticed, unheard … To the person on the other side of a debate, whose point you didn’t consider because you were already formulating your response as an interruption … To the partner or spouse or loved one who needs something and can’t articulate it yet themselves.

Pardon the pun — but my bracha for us in this season? That we should all have a Good New … EAR.

Rabbi Eric Yanoff is a rabbi at Adath Israel in Lower Merion, where he lives with his wife and four children. Check out his new podcast, “Center of Gravity,” as well.