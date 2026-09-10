Lisa Kasser, Owner and Director of Creative Arts Camp, Dies at 69

Lisa Donna Kasser, the longtime owner and director of Burn Brae Day Camp of Creative Arts, who created a welcoming place where generations of children could explore the arts and find acceptance, died Aug. 14 in Philadelphia. She was 69.

For 45 years, Kasser shaped the Dresher-area camp around a conviction that children did not have to excel at athletics and other activities to discover something they could do well.

“Burn Brae was her life’s work,” said Robert Freedman, Kasser’s longtime partner. He described the camp as a place where children could “grow, learn, be welcome” and find success through theater, music, dance, ceramics and other creative pursuits.

Burn Brae also offered painting, drawing, swimming and other activities. Although it was not specifically for children with special needs, Kasser made room for some children who had struggled in more traditional camp settings.

Her daughter, Alexa Kasser, described it as a place where children could be themselves without feeling judged.

Children eventually were able to choose their own schedules, concentrating on a major area of interest and selecting additional activities. Every four weeks, families attended an arts festival where campers performed plays and dances, played music and displayed artwork.

The camp became multigenerational. Children who attended in the 1980s and 1990s later returned with their own children, and some counselors even met future spouses there.

“It really did become a generational, very special thing in this community,” Alexa Kasser said.

Freedman said Kasser had an eye for the child who needed something extra. If she saw a camper sitting alone at lunch, she might sit down herself or find another child to join the table.

“She always knew when one maybe needed a hug or talking to,” he said.

When a family could not afford camp and Kasser believed the experience would be important for the child, Freedman said, she sometimes provided what she called a scholarship. Her relationships with campers and parents often extended beyond the summer, and families frequently sought her advice about their children.

Even during her final illness, Kasser remained involved. Although she could not be physically present during her last summer, Alexa Kasser said she continued working from her hospital bed.

“She was still doing payroll,” she said.

Alexa Kasser said her mother died of lung cancer in a nonsmoker associated with a genetic mutation.

Kasser’s interest in children and creativity appeared decades before Burn Brae.

She grew up in the Cheltenham area, the middle of three daughters of Claire and Norman Kasser. She attended Cheltenham High School and later majored in theater and dance at the University of Michigan. She pursued acting and other work in the performing arts before devoting herself to Burn Brae.

Her mother, Claire Kasser, remembered Lisa as affectionate, sometimes shy and deeply interested in other children. She gathered children together to put on plays, devised arts-and-crafts projects for birthday parties and loved music, dancing and puppet shows.

“She was like the rescuer,” Claire Kasser said of her daughter’s instinct to help and protect other children.

Claire Kasser said her daughter’s interest in children and the arts was so apparent that her eventual career did not surprise her.

“I always knew it,” she said. “It became a passion with her.”

At morning flagpole gatherings, Kasser talked to campers not merely about the day’s activities but about kindness, empathy, friendship and how people should treat one another.

Freedman said Kasser wanted children to leave camp with more than artistic skills.

“There are thousands of campers out there, many of whom are adults now,” he said. Some became better musicians, actors, artists or performers, he added, “but I think more importantly, she helped make them better people.”

Alexa Kasser grew up alongside the business. She remembers accompanying her mother to camp fairs as a toddler and later attending Burn Brae herself until she was 13 or 14. She watched her mother expand the original eight-week program with pre-camp and post-camp sessions and new activities.

At the same time, Kasser was raising Alexa largely on her own while running the business.

“I have a lot of admiration because doing that is not easy,” Alexa Kasser said. “Being a single mother is not easy, and doing it while you are a business owner is even harder.”

Away from camp, Kasser was an energetic extrovert with what Alexa described as a loud, unmistakable “cackle.” She enjoyed running, thrifting and shopping, spending winters in Palm Beach, Florida, and volunteering with dogs at animal shelters.

Freedman described her simply as “vibrant, caring, loving.” He said her instinct was to notice what people needed and then find a practical way to help.

Kasser grew up in a Reform Jewish household and maintained a strong Jewish identity. Alexa Kasser said reciting the Shema brought her comfort. Everyone recalled her strong attachment to Israel and pride in being Jewish.

Claire Kasser said her daughter never lost the qualities she displayed as a girl.

“She had a dream,” she said, “and she made her dream come true.”

Alexa Kasser described her mother as a community pillar. Freedman saw her legacy in the generations of children she influenced.

“She helped make them more caring, more loving, more sensitive,” he said.

Ellen Braunstein is a freelance obituary writer. She welcomes suggestions for individuals who had meaningful ties to the Philadelphia Jewish community. Email csix@midatlanticmedia.com.