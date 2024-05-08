Letters: Trump Not a Friend of the Jews

The opening paragraph of “Trump and the Jews” (April 18) regarding Donald Trump’s arrogant assumptions about the Jewish people should be kept in mind by every Jewish voter. In fact, the entire piece should be sent to our relatives and friends, especially those who live in the “battleground states.” Given our archaic Electoral College system by which we select our nation’s president based upon the desires of a minority of voters, the residents of these states will determine who will shape the future of not only America but much of the world. And if we care about Israel and the lives of her people, who leads the U.S. must matter greatly.

Over his years in the public eye, many of us knew what was reflected in Trump’s narrow-minded, ignorant and foolish statements. Any number of New York-area Jewish real estate developers who knew him well felt that he harbored more than a few ugly and ignorant beliefs about Jews and avoided dealing with him. Statements he made about money, Jewish influence and dual loyalties during his presidential campaigns revealed what a despicable man he is.

Yet there remain members of the Jewish community who are still fooled into believing that we would be better off if he was reelected president. When questioned why, they point to his moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem and that he “allowed” his daughter to become a Jew — as if either of these would indicate he would provide Israel with the much-needed military assistance and political support that it has received from President Biden.

There is an old saying that goes, “Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me.” While only a little more than 20% of Jewish voters have been fooled by this charlatan twice in the past, if he fools anywhere near that number again, shame on us.

Burt Siegel, Democratic Jewish Outreach,

Pennsylvania vice chair and retired executive director,

Jewish Community Relations Council, Jenkintown