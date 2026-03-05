Letter to the Editor: The Meaning of ‘Judeo-Christian’ (Feature story, Feb. 26)

Your Feb. 26 issue had an article by Andrew Bernard with the bizarre title “Evangelical Self-Confidence, Anxiety About Wider Culture at Judeo-Christian Zionist Event.” Scholars of American religious history and politics know that the term “Judeo-Christian” is fraught with Christian Conservative values and conversion of the Jews to allegedly “complete” them. The phrase was invented by Christians about 200 years ago. Since then, Christians use it to try to attract Jews while repelling other faith traditions as a wedge against Muslims and Eastern religions. It is not a term that Jews agree with, because there isn’t a whole lot that Christian and Jewish philosophy agree on while simultaneously excluding other philosophies.

Given that “Judeo-Christian” is such a divisive, supercessionist and — ultimately — antisemitic phrase, I was hoping that Mr. Bernard would delve briefly into its use and why a Christian conference would employ this hateful term. But no, there was no discussion or background in the article.

At the very least, the headline should have quotes around the phrase “Judeo-Christian” to show that the term was the exact wording used by the conference, and not one which either Mr. Bernard or the Jewish Exponent supports. Next time, please do better.

Stephen M. Cohen, Ph.D., treasurer of the Midwest Jewish Studies Association, Abington Township