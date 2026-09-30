Letters to the Editor: Oct. 1

‘The Biggest Oil Gamble in History’ (Editorial, Sept. 24)

I was reading my Sept. 24 issue of the Philadelphia Jewish Exponent, and the editorial “The Biggest Oil Gamble in History” had a very disappointing title. What President Donald Trump did with our military to Venezuela was a war crime, which is something you forgot to mention in the editorial. And Trump has no plans other than stealing their resources, and shame on the big oil companies who may profit from his actions. You shouldn’t try to normalize what happened. That’s how democracy in America ends.

Irving Nachamkin, Newtown Square

Ed Sheeran Weaponized Anti-Jewish Stereotypes During Philly Concert (News article, Sept. 24)

Derek Caney’s report on Ed Sheeran’s recent remarks at his Philadelphia concert missed the point. That Sheeran “expressed sympathy for “centuries of Jewish pain” while” talking about Gaza is not as important as the fact that this episode revealed Sheeran’s fundamental misunderstanding of Israel’s strategic and moral imperatives. Delivering what was clearly a prepared statement while attempting to pass it off as an off-the-cuff moment of reflection, Sheeran instead weaponized a deeply flawed anti-Jewish, anti-Israel narrative.

When Sheeran condemned Israel’s military operations as “catastrophic and unjustifiable and disproportionate,” he echoed the highly dangerous accusation that Israel is driven by a need for revenge. This premise is entirely false. Israel’s objective since the atrocities of Oct. 7 has never been retribution; it has always been the complete removal of an existential terrorist threat to Israeli families and the securing of its borders so that its citizens can live without the constant danger of Arab terrorist attacks.

Worse still, Sheeran’s framing echoes some of the darkest periods of anti-Jewish sentiment in British cultural history. By painting the Jewish state as an unreasoning, bloodthirsty aggressor, his rhetoric eerily mimics the worst classic antisemitic caricatures of British literature — from Shakespeare’s Shylock to Dickens’ Fagin. Attributing an innate, disproportionate desire for vengeance to Jews or the Jewish state relies on tropes that have fueled anti-Jewish prejudice in the U.K. and beyond for centuries.

Pop stars reading prepared statements from a stadium stage may garner headlines, but they obscure the realities of a nation defending its people against Arab terrorism. When Sheeran and Macklemore use dangerous historical tropes and level unfounded moral charges against a country fighting for its security, we are once again reminded of the danger of allowing entertainers to preach values when they are far too often incapable of it.

Moshe Phillips

The writer is national chairman of Americans For a Safe Israel.

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