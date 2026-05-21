Letters to the Editor: May 21

‘No More Hiding Behind Neutrality’ (Editorial, May 7)

It was wonderful to read in the Philadelphia Jewish Exponent about Mathias Döpfner, CEO of Axel Springer, recommending that Politico staff determine whether their values align with a set of essential values that he articulates. That there’s controversy or pushback to any of these values — which include supporting Israel’s right to exist — shows how successful the campaign against Israel and Western values has been. It’s refreshing to see a demand that the press (or academia, public agencies, etc.) have minimal accountability and integrity.

Patricia Boldosser, Abington

Opinion Pieces in the May 7 Issue

Generally, articles in the Philadelphia Jewish Exponent are a balanced mix, but three of the op-eds in the May 7 issue — “The Oldest Lie is Back,” “We Are All Capable of Hate” and “A Tale of Two Hilltops” — all have in the background that we’re owed something special because we’re Jews. It is true that we’re owed something special, but so is everyone else.

When Hamas won the elections in Gaza in 2007 and took over control of the territory, I expected that Israel would partner with the West Bank inhabitants to show how cooperation and working together benefits everyone. Under Benjamin Netanyahu that has never happened. The land grabs and treatment of West Bank residents is shameful. Plenty of Israelis are against it, but sadly they are not in power. Where is the “treat others how you would like to be treated” and “welcome the stranger” that most religions believe?

Lee Tabas, Haverford