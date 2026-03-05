Letters To The Editor

Letter to the Editor: ‘Al Jazeera and the Absence of Evidence’ (Editorial, Feb. 26)

Thank you for your important Feb. 26 editorial about Al Jazeera. The problem is widespread and goes beyond Al Jazeera. Far too many news reporters depend on casualty data from UNRWA. Setting aside the fact that UNRWA itself is a biased source that is hostile to Israel, the figures UNRWA often uses are attributed by them (in fine print) to the Hamas-run “Ministry of Health.”

Here’s what Hillary Clinton told Christiane Amanpour on CNN in November 2023: “I do not believe the numbers that are coming out of the Hamas-controlled ministry,” and she went on to argue that Hamas has “every incentive to inflate the numbers.”

Moshe Phillips, national chairman, Americans For A Safe Israel

- -

