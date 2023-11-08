Letters: The Left, Mike Johnson

Left Isn’t Right

Jonathan Harounoff and J.J. Kimche are two British expats who came to Harvard University to pursue graduate studies (“As Jewish Student, We Are No Longer Safe on Our US Campuses,” Nov. 2) What they encountered was virulent anti-Israel animosity that cannot be distinguished from classical antisemitism. The same has occurred in campuses throughout the United States, particularly those that are prestigious and are dominated by left-wing politics.

How does one account for the attraction of the left toward the Arab world? What are the issues the left claims to care about? These include women’s rights, LGBTQ rights, religious pluralism, a free press, etc.

On all of these issues, Israel performs in a stellar manner. Israel elected the first woman head of state who was not related to another head of state; Tel Aviv was recently voted the most gay-friendly city in the world; Israel allows all of its citizens to practice the religion of their choice; Israel has a free press that is often critical of Israel. None of this can be said of the Arab world.

Why then does so much of the left favor the Arab world over Israel? Likely, because they have a common hatred for the nation-state of Israel.

Saul Axelrod | Elkins Park

Speaking Out

“We wish Speaker Johnson well.” That was the only considerate, supportive line in your editorial (“House Speaker Mike Johnson,” Nov. 2) other than “gentle style.”

You won’t even say that he’s a nice guy without putting it in quotes and tacking on “perception.” Was former Speaker Nancy Pelosi so “nice” when she tore up the former president’s State of the Union Address in front of national TV?

And is there just one way to feel about abortion? You point out that he “co-sponsored a bill promoting a 20-week abortion ban.” That’s five months pregnant. Is it inconceivable that anyone might have strong feelings about that?

In addition, for a Jewish paper with primary Jewish interests, you fail to point out that he supports Israel 100% and feels that Israel must defend her people against the most abhorrent acts of terror. Perhaps his views are different from your editorial staff’s, but why don’t you give him a chance without setting him up to fail? Remember, “bipartisanship and strategic compromise.”

Ellyn Katz-Levy, Bryn Mawr