Letters: Stay the Course

Yes, it is difficult to watch the sad progress of the war in Gaza (“State of War Should Continue Until Tunnels Are Destroyed,” Jan. 4). Even accepting the likely bloated numbers of civilian deaths promulgated by the Hamas propaganda organ, any such casualties would be much too much, especially involving infants and children (whether occurring there or in the kibbutzim on Oct. 7). But no numbers of Hamas “fighters” killed are given in contrast to the frequent casualty reports from the IDF.

We must remember that this is a war between the citizens of Israel and the once-elected government of the Gaza entity. With 2 million “civilians” at mortal risk from a war precipitated by their rulers (who likely number 20,000 or 30,000) an uprising of the citizenry could likely nullify their suicidal leaders and sue for peace. If they wanted to, if they had the courage.

But they apparently don’t have the desire to stop the slaughter Hamas has brought on themselves, their human shields. Remember also that on the morning of Oct. 7, that citizenry came out to watch the slaughter, cheer … and loot.

Note also that Hamas continues to fire rockets every day toward Israel’s cities hoping to fulfill their stated objective to kill all the Jews living there. When their patron Iran achieves its goal of perfecting nuclear weapons, can we expect the next round of bombing to erase Tel Aviv, Haifa and Western Jerusalem? “Iron Dome” was not designed to prevent that.

Cease-fire now? No, it’s got to be finished for good this time!

Dr. Howard Brooks | Philadelphia