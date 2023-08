A huge thank-you to Jarrad Saffren for such a wonderful article about Temple Menorah-Keneseth Chai (“Temple Menorah- Keneseth Chai Hangs on in Northeast Philadelphia,” Aug. 3 ).

is article showed how strong our synagogue is and why we have existed for the past 98 years. TMKC is not only a place of worship — it has always been a place of family and friends — and it is a pleasure to see this put into print.

Sheila Dressner, President of Temple Menorah-Keneseth Chai