Letters: Rightful Questioning

Republican lawmakers had every right to question and be concerned about Adeel Mangi (“Jewish Groups Object to GOP’s Treatment of Muslim Candidate for Court of Appeals Seat,” online Dec. 28) to serve on a federal appellate court.

During the time Mangi served on the Rutgers University Law School’s Center for Security, Race and Rights, the center marked the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks with an event featuring Sami Al-Arian, a fundraiser for the terrorist group Palestinian Islamic Jihad. The center also sponsored a boycott, divestment and sanctions event with Hatem Bazian, the founder of the anti-Israel Students for Justice in Palestine, that supports Hamas. It also worked with the group Palestine Legal that strategized with anti-Israel college students.

The fact that he remained on the board after these events shows he had no objection to them. His testimony that he “never heard of that event until today” rings hollow. He should not be confirmed.

