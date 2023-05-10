Letters: Right About Animal Rights

I want to commend Rabbi Beth Janus for her excellent d’var Torah commentary on May 4, “Recognizing Animal Lives.”

As an animal advocate, I greatly appreciate the perspective that places our biblical teachings in a modern ethical and environmentally aware context. This commentary is particularly important regarding a ritual called Kaporos, performed during Rosh Hashanah/Yom Kippur, in which a person’s sins are transferred to a live chicken swung over one’s head and then killed to feed the poor. This is only done by a small number of the ultra-religious members of our faith. It is not a religious directive, however, but a 15th-century Eastern European custom. Undercover investigations have revealed horrific cruelty and filthy conditions, as well as chickens left to suffer from dehydration, starvation, outdoor weather conditions and some that were never donated to the poor but thrown in the trash, some half alive.

It is an ugly, backward custom that reflects poorly on our people and can easily be replaced by donating coins to charity. More information can be found in this association of groups and individuals who want to replace the cruelty with a higher ethic: endchickensaskaporos.com/.

Arlene Steinberg, Northeast Philadelphia