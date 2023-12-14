Letters: Not So Old, No Teslas

Not So Old

I was thrilled to see your coverage of the exciting new initiative to support our cherished elders, “Shtetl 2.0,” which had a recent meeting at my synagogue, Germantown Jewish Centre (“Northwest Philadelphia Jews Aim to Create ‘Shtetl to Help Residents Age in Place,” Nov. 20).

As a longtime member with a teen, I must quibble with the narrative of GJC as a “graying population.” As my family begins to transition out of GJC’s youth education, I see a growing number of families coming in behind us, taking advantage of our excellent family and youth programming. We provide offerings for members of all ages.

Of course, our elders are the bedrock of our community and have a bevy of programming for their specific interests and schedules as well. Perhaps, in such a diverse environment, we only see our own demographic group because we feel engaged by the programming offered for “us”?

Alisa Kraut, Philadelphia

No Teslas

Elon Musk’s disparaging comments about Jews (“Elon Musk on the Hot Seat,” Nov. 30) recalled those of Henry Ford. My grandfather wouldn’t buy a Ford, and now I won’t buy a Tesla.

Paul L. Newman, Merion Station