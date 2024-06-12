Letters: Jews Going GOP?

Farley Weiss suggests in his opinion column on May 30 that Donald Trump “signed an executive order that made Jews a protected group under Title VI.” That is false. As far back as 2004, the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights affirmed that Title VI covered harassment and other forms of discrimination against Jews. It relied in part on Supreme Court decisions dating back to 1987.

In fact, as a Trump-era statement itself made clear, the Executive Order only “reaffirm[ed] the long-standing principle” that Title VI specifically treats Jews as a protected group, while also emphasizing the importance of that principle and clarifying the definition of antisemitism. More recently, the Biden administration issued its truly historic and vital “National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism.”

Weiss’ column goes off-kilter in more profound ways, however, by suggesting that Jews who care about antisemitism and Israel might have good reasons to vote from Trump instead of Biden this November. Biden might criticize Israel. But his empathy for Jews and support for the Jewish state are principles he feels in his kishkes, as the saying goes.

Trump, on the other hand, has no kishkes. His views of the world and other people are all either purely transactional or grounded in his self-interest, his inflated if fragile ego, or his bottomless well of grievances. If Israel or the Jewish community ever crossed him, he would likely lash out furiously and irrationally. Moreover, his real common cause for many years has been with right-wing extremists and antisemites. We Jews should not trust him to have our back.

Perry Dane, Professor of Law at Rutgers Law School