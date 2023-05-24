Letters: Israel’s Future in Doubt

Michael Oren, the author of “2048, the Rejuvenated State,” must have written his book prior to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s latest rejuvenation (“What Will Israel Look Like in 2048?,” May 4).

After having given the settlers’ movement a green light to not only expropriate land, the settlers have destroyed Palestinian orchards. The extent of land expropriation is such that a two-state solution is impossible.

Netanyahu is trying to eviscerate the Supreme Court and avoid jail. Will the democratic state even last till 2048? Oren describes the haredim as an existential threat to the state of Israel. It’s all concerning.

Saving democracy, living with the Palestinians, women’s rights, secular rights and non-Orthodox rights are all at risk on this current trajectory.

Nathan Farbman, Philadelphia