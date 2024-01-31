Letters: Change All Around

Without significant cooperation from the rest of the Arab world, new Israeli leadership, open-minded Western representatives and a robust, not failed, Palestinian leadership, peace in the Middle East will continue to be a false hope (“100 Days of War,” Jan. 18). Palestinian state, possibly including Gaza and a redrawn, more easily defensible West Bank border with Israel, has to be part of this multi-pronged discussion. Negotiations are essential. The time for bear hugs, stubborn living in the past and belligerence on all sides is over.