Letter: Unnecessarily Politicized Editorials

In the Dec. 14 issue, the first editorial, “Elite University Leaders Shrouded in Shame,” did an OK job of factually reporting on the Dec. 5 shameful testimony by the three university presidents before the U.S. House Committee on Education and the Workforce. Facts were discarded, however, when the editorial falsely described Rep. Elise Stefanik as someone who has promoted the antisemitic “great replacement theory.” The truth is clearly and simply the opposite. Labeling Stefanik as such may well have been intended to defame this proud Republican woman and strong defender of Israel.

The second editorial, “J Street Conundrum,” politically whitewashed the shameful position of the Democrat-tied J Street. As was widely reported, J Street is on the verge of announcing its withdrawal of organizational support of Israel’s just military campaign in Gaza. J Street’s proposed action was, in J Street’s perspective, due to the government of Israel’s supposed failure to make what J Street regarded as “meaningful changes” to Israel’s conduct of the war and “its attitudes regarding post-war arrangements.” This shows that J Street calling itself “pro-Israel” is a lie, that, once and for all, needs to be called out by the rest of the pro-Israel community.

William Wagner, Gwynedd Valley