Letter to the Editor: ‘Red Light, Green Light and the Iran Gamble’ (Editorial, Feb. 19)

I write to praise the Feb. 19 editorial, “Red Light, Green Light and the Iran Gamble.” Not long in length, it was and is absolutely incisive and nonetheless comprehensive in pertinent content. As to the matter of potential agreements executed with Iran, I would only caution that said entity has never honored and respected one. And now, owing to their “abrasive” posture, I perceive no change in their attitude toward same in future, thus rendering the subject of agreements useless.

Arthur Solomon Safir, Warwick

The writer is a former deputy attorney general of the state of New Jersey.