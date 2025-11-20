Letter to the Editor: Project Esther’s Collapse’ (Editorial, Nov. 13)

Project Esther’s reputation cannot be salvaged. Its key proposals involve the following:

1. Deporting international students and revoking visas/green cards for those involved in pro-Palestinian speech or activism.

Since when do we in America legally deport or even otherwise punish anyone solely for their speech or activism?

2. Cutting federal funding to higher education institutions accused of tolerating antisemitism.

Accused of tolerating antisemitism? That’s it? Just based on accusations without some proof? This is a dangerous way of doing business in America.

Some high-up government officials might support this. But that does not make it right, or constitutional, or consistent with the foundations of our republic.

3. Using counterterrorism and racketeering laws (i.e., RICO Act) to target and prosecute activist groups.

Who decides what groups deserve this sort of vicious attention?

4. Removing curriculum and professors seen as sympathetic to Palestinians.

This is America. There should not be anything illegal or even morally wrong with expressing sympathy for the Palestinians — as opposed to sympathy for Hamas, which certainly does not deserve an ounce of it.

5. Monitoring student groups and activist networks.

Again, who decides what groups and networks to monitor, spy on, or otherwise interfere with?

It strikes me that the folks at the Heritage Foundation have forgotten the Constitution as well as the moral codes and laws upon which this country was founded. They should really be taken to task for the name they associated with this document. The document asserts many dangerous precedents for America. And to invoke the name of Queen Esther, a true heroine of the Jewish people and their history, is about as heinous as could be. Frankly, I am far more afraid of documents such as this than of the vicious disease it purports to attack.

Frank L. Friedman, Delanco, New Jersey