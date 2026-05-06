Letter to the Editor: Open Waters Mikveh (News story, April 30)

On behalf of the board of Open Waters Mikveh, we appreciate the Jewish Exponent calling attention to this significant religious resource. We take this opportunity to offer a few clarifications.

Open Waters Mikveh has indeed expanded its outreach to the Jewish community as a true community mikveh. This is an extension of — and not in contrast to — the over two decades of sacred service that the mikveh has provided to our community. The mikveh has always operated at the highest standards of holiness, halacha (Jewish law) and hygiene, serving Jews of all denominations. Its aesthetic, established by mikveh founders Rabbi Neil and Lori Cooper, has been a hallmark of the immersion experience, one that we continue to honor — and one that did not require any makeover.

The mikveh from its inception has been a community mikveh. This is reflected in the new name: Open Waters Mikveh. Although located at Temple Beth Hillel-Beth El, the mikveh has always been independently incorporated, governed and funded. The expansion of the mikveh’s board and support from local Jewish leaders and institutions now reflects more clearly the diversity of our Jewish community.

We look forward to welcoming growing numbers of Jews, and those choosing Judaism, to the experience of sacred immersion.

Maxine Comisky

The writer is president of the Open Waters Mikveh Board of Trustees.