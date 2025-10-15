Letter to the Editor: ‘New Holocaust Mural Brings the Past to the Present and Even Beyond’ (News story, Oct. 2)

Attending the dedication of the mural at the Horwitz-Wasserman Holocaust Memorial Plaza on Sept. 26 was an uplifting event during the Season of Awe.

As I stood in the plaza listening to the speeches, I thought of Abram Shnaper, z”l, and Charlotte Levin, z”l, two of the leaders responsible for the original monument built there in 1964.

They did it with coins collected weekly and dollars put away for this purpose — to honor Holocaust victims — including their family members murdered during the Shoah.

It was the first Holocaust monument in the U.S. funded by survivors and something Abram and Charlotte took enormous pride in.

Abram and Charlotte and the countless others who dedicated their lives to remembering would be proud that their legacy is being upheld and that the city of Philadelphia is protecting the rights of all. We will never forget. Am Yisrael Chai.

-Marcia Bronstein

The writer is director of American Jewish Committee: Philadelphia/Southern New Jersey.